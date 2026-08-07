Teacher Killed, 4 Injured After Student Opens Fire At Thailand School; Gunman Kills Self

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student killed teacher, injured four, then died by suicide.

Incident occurred at Debsirin Nonthaburi School near Bangkok.

Witnesses mistook gunfire for firecrackers; students quickly evacuated.

Police are investigating motive; previous school shooting occurred February.

A student opened fire at a school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province on Friday, killing at least one teacher and injuring four others before taking his own life.

The shooting occurred at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, north of Bangkok. Authorities identified the suspected gunman as a student, Reuters reported.

Lt. Col. Dechrapee Kongdee, Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander, confirmed the casualties and said the suspected shooter died by suicide after the attack.

Among those injured were one teacher and three students, he said.

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Students Describe Moments of Panic

An 18-year-old student who witnessed the incident said he initially mistook the sounds of gunfire for firecrackers or someone striking an object, the report said.

"I didn't think it was a gun at first," he said. "There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."

Photographs shared by emergency responders showed students evacuating the school as ambulances arrived at the scene. One image showed a person lying on a stretcher outside an ambulance while another individual received medical attention nearby, Reuters reported.

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Investigation Underway

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation.

According to district authorities, Debsirin Nonthaburi School had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the 2025 academic year.

The incident comes months after another shooting at a school in Thailand. In February, a teacher was killed and a student injured when a gunman opened fire at a school in Hat Yai district in southern Thailand.