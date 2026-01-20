Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report

BCCI might revamp its Central Contracts by phasing out the elite A+ category, a move that could see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others demoted.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offers Central Contracts to players who represent India regularly in different formats. 

These Central Contracts are currently divided into four categories, A+, A, B, and C, with the Grade A+ category holding top stars. As of this writing, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are part of this elite group, and are paid Rs 7 crore anually (apart from match fees).

On the other hand, relatively new players like Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and Sanju Samson, among a few others are placed in the Grade C category, being paid Rs 1 crore anually.

However, a recent report suggests that the BCCI might phase out the A+ Central Contract category, which would likely see Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah and Jadeja demoted to the Grade A category, which currently has Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, as well as Rishabh Pant.

BCCI Central Contract Shakeup

As per a report by news agency IANS, a BCCI source has revealed that a five-member selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will propose certain changes related to the Central Contracts at the next Apex Council meeting.

"A possibility of change in the grading system in India men's central contracts will come for discussion in the next BCCI Apex Council meeting. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is learnt to have made some proposals and it will be discussed in the Apex Council meeting, for which a date will be announced in due course of time,"

The report also states that BCCI's Grade A+ Central Control could be phased out.

As mentioned, the category currently features four of India's most experienced players at the moment, and its potential removal might see them demoted to a lower category. Having said that, it must be noted that there is no official cofirmation about the Grade A+ Central Contract category's removal just yet.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BCCI Central Contracts?

BCCI Central Contracts are offered to players who regularly represent India in various cricket formats. They are currently divided into four grades: A+, A, B, and C.

Which players are currently in the Grade A+ category?

As of now, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are in the Grade A+ category. They are paid Rs 7 crore annually, in addition to match fees.

What is the proposed change to the Central Contract system?

A report suggests that the BCCI might phase out the A+ Central Contract category. This could lead to top players being demoted to Grade A.

Who will discuss the proposed changes to the Central Contracts?

A five-member selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will propose changes related to Central Contracts at the next BCCI Apex Council meeting.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Ajit Agarkar BCCI ROHIT SHARMA BCCI Central Contract
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget