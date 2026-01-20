BCCI Central Contracts are offered to players who regularly represent India in various cricket formats. They are currently divided into four grades: A+, A, B, and C.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report
BCCI might revamp its Central Contracts by phasing out the elite A+ category, a move that could see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others demoted.
The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offers Central Contracts to players who represent India regularly in different formats.
These Central Contracts are currently divided into four categories, A+, A, B, and C, with the Grade A+ category holding top stars. As of this writing, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are part of this elite group, and are paid Rs 7 crore anually (apart from match fees).
On the other hand, relatively new players like Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and Sanju Samson, among a few others are placed in the Grade C category, being paid Rs 1 crore anually.
However, a recent report suggests that the BCCI might phase out the A+ Central Contract category, which would likely see Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah and Jadeja demoted to the Grade A category, which currently has Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, as well as Rishabh Pant.
BCCI Central Contract Shakeup
As per a report by news agency IANS, a BCCI source has revealed that a five-member selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will propose certain changes related to the Central Contracts at the next Apex Council meeting.
"A possibility of change in the grading system in India men's central contracts will come for discussion in the next BCCI Apex Council meeting. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is learnt to have made some proposals and it will be discussed in the Apex Council meeting, for which a date will be announced in due course of time,"
The report also states that BCCI's Grade A+ Central Control could be phased out.
As mentioned, the category currently features four of India's most experienced players at the moment, and its potential removal might see them demoted to a lower category. Having said that, it must be noted that there is no official cofirmation about the Grade A+ Central Contract category's removal just yet.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
What are BCCI Central Contracts?
Which players are currently in the Grade A+ category?
As of now, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are in the Grade A+ category. They are paid Rs 7 crore annually, in addition to match fees.
What is the proposed change to the Central Contract system?
A report suggests that the BCCI might phase out the A+ Central Contract category. This could lead to top players being demoted to Grade A.
Who will discuss the proposed changes to the Central Contracts?
A five-member selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will propose changes related to Central Contracts at the next BCCI Apex Council meeting.