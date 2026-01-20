Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offers Central Contracts to players who represent India regularly in different formats.

These Central Contracts are currently divided into four categories, A+, A, B, and C, with the Grade A+ category holding top stars. As of this writing, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are part of this elite group, and are paid Rs 7 crore anually (apart from match fees).

On the other hand, relatively new players like Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and Sanju Samson, among a few others are placed in the Grade C category, being paid Rs 1 crore anually.

However, a recent report suggests that the BCCI might phase out the A+ Central Contract category, which would likely see Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah and Jadeja demoted to the Grade A category, which currently has Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, as well as Rishabh Pant.

BCCI Central Contract Shakeup

As per a report by news agency IANS, a BCCI source has revealed that a five-member selection panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will propose certain changes related to the Central Contracts at the next Apex Council meeting.

"A possibility of change in the grading system in India men's central contracts will come for discussion in the next BCCI Apex Council meeting. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is learnt to have made some proposals and it will be discussed in the Apex Council meeting, for which a date will be announced in due course of time,"

The report also states that BCCI's Grade A+ Central Control could be phased out.

As mentioned, the category currently features four of India's most experienced players at the moment, and its potential removal might see them demoted to a lower category. Having said that, it must be noted that there is no official cofirmation about the Grade A+ Central Contract category's removal just yet.