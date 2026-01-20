Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday defended the party’s ideological line amid criticism that its messaging was not translating into votes in states such as Bihar and Maharashtra. Speaking at ABP Network 2047, Pilot said the Congress remained committed to the “downtrodden” and argued that electoral outcomes could not be the sole benchmark for political conviction. Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the BJP had been confident of winning over 300 seats and was pushing the slogan of a “Congress-free India”, but the final mandate did not support that claim. Pilot said the outcome showed that voters did not endorse a politics of domination and highlighted the importance of institutional checks in democracy.

Pilot Cites 2024 Lok Sabha Mandate

Pilot said the 2024 verdict had punctured the BJP’s narrative of sweeping national dominance. He argued that while the ruling party expected an overwhelming majority, voters delivered a more competitive result, signalling that democracy cannot be reduced to “my way or highway”. According to him, the fact that the BJP could not achieve its projected target indicated that people continued to support the Congress as a national political force.

RSS Claim And Institutions Charge

Pilot also launched a direct attack on the BJP’s internal functioning, alleging that the RSS controlled the party “from backstage” and claiming that not many BJP leaders had the freedom to speak openly. He further accused the government of attempting to capture India’s institutions and criticised changes in the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the mechanism had been diluted and was undermining institutional independence.

‘Won’t Abandon Ideology’

The Congress leader stressed that losing elections would not push his party to change its core ideology. He said commitment to social justice and public welfare remained central to Congress politics, regardless of electoral setbacks. Pilot underlined that opposition parties play an equally crucial role in a functioning democracy and must not be pressured into silence.