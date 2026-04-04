Debris From Aerial Interception Hits Dubai Marina Building, No Injuries Reported

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Dubai [UAE], April 4 (ANI): Authorities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday (local time).

The media office noted that no fire or injuries were reported in the incident.



The aerial interception comes amid the ongoing conflict between the United State-Israel and Iran, which also engulfed Dubai following Tehran's aerial strikes.



"Authorities confirm that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported," the Media Office wrote on X.



Dubai Marina is a residential neighbourhood and also attracts tourists to sites, including the Dubai Marina Mall. The UAE has faced incidents of fire amid strikes on its energy facilities during the conflict, which began on February 28.



According to Al Jazeera, earlier, Emirati authorities confirmed that one person was killed and four others were injured in an attack at Abu Dhabi's Habshan gas facility. The facility suffered significant damage in the attack. Habshan gas facility is the UAE's largest natural gas processing site.



On March 31, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that the fire aboard the Kuwaiti oil tanker Al Salmi had been successfully extinguished, causing damage to the vessel's hull and raising concerns about a possible oil spill.



The tanker, Al Salmi, was carrying two million barrels of oil from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, destined for Qingdao, China. No injuries were reported in the incident. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai authorities have confirmed that response teams have successfully extinguished the fire involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker. Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available."



The conflict began on February 28, with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's retaliation against US and Israeli assets in the region widened the ambit of the conflict. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)