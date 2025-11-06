Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump once again asserted that he single-handedly mediated peace between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, he revised his previous account, claiming that eight fighter jets were downed during the brief conflict in May, not seven as he had claimed.

According to Trump, the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire only after he threatened to cancel their trade deals, reported NDTV.

Trump recounted the episode and said, “I was in the midst of a trade deal with India and Pakistan, and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper...I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was badly wounded. Eight planes were shot down essentially. I said, this is war, and they are going at it. They are two nuclear nations. I said, 'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace.'”

He continued, describing resistance from Delhi and Islamabad, “The two nations said 'No way. This has nothing to do...' I said, 'It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other.'” Trump then claimed that the next day, both countries had called to confirm they had made peace, paving the way for trade without tariffs.

A Tale of Repeated Claims

This is not the first time Trump has touted this intervention. Since May, he has repeatedly claimed that US mediation led to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating it occurred after a “long night” of talks. Reports suggest he has mentioned the India-Pakistan claim at least 60 times, despite India consistently denying any US role.

India Denies US Involvement

According to official accounts from India, the ceasefire was achieved on May 10 after Pakistani commanders requested an end to hostilities. The brief conflict was triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This was a retaliatory move following the cold-blooded killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, J&K, by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The cross-border firing and missile strikes lasted four days before Pakistan sought a ceasefire, independent of any US pressure.

Despite these denials, Trump's audience in Miami cheered for his narrative. As Trump continues to brand himself a global peacemaker, questions remain over how much of his version aligns with the official accounts from the countries involved.