Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As November sets in, Delhi is bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures, signalling the start of winter in the capital. The chill is already evident, with cold winds sweeping across Delhi-NCR and dense morning fog blanketing streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cold will intensify, with western disturbances making nights particularly frosty. Combined with rising humidity, this is expected to aggravate pollution levels in the city.

Pollution Worsens After Brief Improvement

After a short-lived improvement, Delhi’s air quality slipped again on Thursday. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 264, firmly in the “poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of smog lingered, particularly around ITO, where the AQI touched 290. North Delhi’s Narela recorded 294.

This reversal came just a day after Delhi experienced its cleanest air in nearly a week, with the AQI dropping to 202 on Wednesday evening. Levels of key pollutants had also decreased temporarily, with PM10 falling from 260 to 175.2 micrograms per cubic metre and PM2.5 from 128.2 to 85.5.

By Thursday morning, however, most of the city’s 38 monitoring stations reported alarming levels, with 28 stations in the “very poor” category above 300. In adjoining cities, Gurugram registered an AQI of 229, Noida 216, Ghaziabad 274, and Faridabad 187, all within the unhealthy zone.

The Air Quality Early Warning System cited a dip in wind speed, expected to drop below 10 km/h, as a key factor in the accumulation of pollutants. Delhi’s air is projected to remain “very poor” between November 6-8.

Health Impact and Government Response

Residents are reporting breathing difficulties and eye irritation. In response, the Delhi government has intensified anti-pollution measures, deploying 200 maintenance vans for deep cleaning of roads, inspecting industrial units, and checking polluting vehicles. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that teams are working to “normalise hotspots” as smog thickens over the city.

Temperature Forecast

The IMD predicts clear skies from November 6-11, but cold and fog will persist. Minimum temperatures may fall from 14°C to 13°C, with daytime highs dropping to around 28°C. No rainfall is expected, but cold winds will make the weather feel even chillier. A new forecast for conditions beyond November will be issued soon.