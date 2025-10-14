Trump Calls Meloni ‘Beautiful,’ Erdogan Tells Her To Stop Smoking: Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Several world leaders convened in Egypt on Monday for the Gaza Peace Summit, held against the backdrop of a major breakthrough in efforts to end the two-year-long conflict in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

While US President Donald Trump drew attention for his high-profile role in brokering the ceasefire and delivering a campaign-style address in Sharm El-Sheikh, his offhand comment to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also made headlines.

🍭 Trump, who arrived in Egypt without Melania, showered the Italian Prime Minister with compliments



He called Giorgia Meloni a beautiful and young woman.

"Where is she? There she is! You don’t mind when I call you beautiful, right? Because it’s true," said Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/t5N1LDyjqQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 13, 2025

Trump’s Compliment T o Meloni

During his speech, Trump acknowledged several leaders present and thanked them for their participation. When addressing Meloni, he made a remark that raised eyebrows.

"We have a woman, a young woman who...I'm not allowed to say it because it's usually the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said, referring to Meloni.

He went on to criticise the political correctness of such remarks in the US, adding, "But I'll take my chances." Turning to Meloni, he continued, "There she is, you don't mind being called beautiful, right? Cause you are. Thank you very much for coming, appreciate it."

The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral, with social media users divided over Meloni’s expression, as many noted she did not appear particularly pleased with the comment.

Erdogan’s Health Advice T o Meloni

This was not the only viral moment involving the Italian leader. In another widely shared clip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen advising Meloni to give up smoking during an informal exchange.

"You look great, but I have to make you stop smoking," Erdogan told her, as French President Emmanuel Macron stood nearby. Meloni responded with a smile, saying, "I know, I know."

Breakthrough I n Gaza

Meloni’s interactions with Trump and Erdogan overshadowed parts of the summit, which brought together several global leaders to witness the signing of the Gaza agreement.

"You’re friends of mine, you’re great people," Trump said, addressing the assembled leaders. "I have a couple I don’t like in particular but I’ll — I won’t tell you who," he quipped.

The ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh marked a key step toward de-escalation between Israel and Hamas, drawing both diplomatic attention and viral social media moments.