Two members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, were escorted out on Monday after they raised posters calling for the recognition of Palestine during United States President Donald Trump’s address. The interruption occurred as Trump spoke in Jerusalem, marking his visit amid the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and the declaration of a Gaza ceasefire.

The lawmakers identified as Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, both part of a joint Palestinian-Israeli political bloc, displayed posters that read “Recognise Palestine” during the address. Security officials swiftly intervened and removed the two legislators from the hall.

As the situation unfolded, Trump momentarily paused his speech, observing the commotion from the podium. The other parliamentarians responded with loud applause, after which Knesset Speaker apologised to Trump. “Sorry about that, Mr President,” he said. Trump quipped in reply, “That was efficient,” drawing another round of claps and chants of his name from the lawmakers.

‘Demanding Justice, Not Disturbance’: Israeli MPs

Following their removal, Ayman Odeh took to X (formerly Twitter), writing: “They removed me from the plenum just because I raised the simplest demand, a demand that the entire international community agrees on: To recognise a Palestinian state. To recognise this simple reality.”

He added, “There are two peoples here, and neither is going anywhere.”

His colleague Ofer Cassif also shared a message on X, stating that he and Odeh did not “come to disturb, but to demand justice.” Cassif further wrote, “True peace that will save both peoples of this land from destruction will only come with the end of the occupation and apartheid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

He concluded his post with the appeal, “Refuse to be occupiers! Resist the government of bloodshed!”

Trump Hails ‘Historic Dawn of a New Middle East’

Resuming his speech after the brief disruption, Trump praised US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner for their roles in brokering the Gaza ceasefire. He described Witkoff as “Henry Kissinger who doesn’t leak,” referencing the former US Secretary of State known for his diplomatic negotiations.

Addressing Israeli lawmakers, Trump said the truce signified a turning point for the region.

“And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” he told the Knesset.

Adding to that, Trump said, “This is not only the end of a war… This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”