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HomeNewsWorldDiplomatic Tensions Rise: MEA Calls Iran Envoy Over Tanker Attack

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: MEA Calls Iran Envoy Over Tanker Attack

The Indian Navy is working to ascertain details, officials said, noting that there is no Indian Navy ship currently in the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran summoned for protest after Indian tanker fired.
  • Iranian forces fired on Indian oil tanker near Hormuz.
  • Strait of Hormuz closed again by Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, to lodge a formal protest after an Indian-flagged tanker was fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said.

The envoy has been called for a meeting at 6:30 PM.

Indian Tanker Fired Upon Near Oman

A large Indian crude oil tanker carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil was fired upon by the Iranian Navy north of Oman earlier in the day, shortly after reports that two Indian ships were forced to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz.

Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were involved in the incident.

The Indian Navy is working to ascertain details, officials said, noting that there is no Indian Navy ship currently in the Strait of Hormuz. India, however, has two destroyers, one frigate and one tanker deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

Fresh Escalation In Strait Of Hormuz

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz intensified further on Saturday. The UK Navy reported that Iranian gunboats fired at ships attempting to cross the waterway, while some merchant vessels received radio messages stating that the strait had been shut again and no ships were allowed to pass, Reuters reported.

Ship-tracking data showed five liquefied natural gas carriers from Ras Laffan in Qatar approaching the strait on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of vessels have remained stuck in the Persian Gulf since the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran began on February 28, after Tehran closed the strait, forcing Gulf oil and gas producers to cut output.

Closure Follows Brief Reopening

Iran had announced a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after a US-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Maritime trackers showed a convoy of eight tankers moving through the strait, the first significant movement since the US-Israeli war on Iran began seven weeks ago.

US President Donald Trump had cited “some pretty good news” regarding Iran, but also warned that fighting could resume without a peace deal by Wednesday, when the ceasefire is set to expire. He added that the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue until an agreement is reached.

Iran Restores ‘Strict Control’ Over Strait

Hours later, Iran’s armed forces said transit through the strait had returned to strict military control, accusing the United States of repeated violations and acts of “piracy” under the guise of a blockade.

Some vessels reported receiving VHF radio messages declaring the strait closed.

"Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the message said.

A military spokesperson added that Iran had earlier agreed “in good faith” to allow limited passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels, but said continued US actions had forced Tehran to tighten control over the strategic waterway once again.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Iran's ambassador summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs?

Iran's ambassador was summoned to lodge a formal protest after an Indian-flagged tanker was fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.

Which Indian vessels were involved in the incident near the Strait of Hormuz?

The vessels Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald were involved in the incident where an Indian-flagged tanker was fired upon.

What was the status of the Strait of Hormuz after the incident?

Iran's armed forces stated that transit through the strait had returned to strict military control, accusing the US of violations and declaring the strait closed again.

What did the radio messages received by merchant vessels state?

Some merchant vessels received radio messages stating that the Strait of Hormuz had been shut again and no ships were allowed to pass.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of External Affairs MEA Breaking News ABP Live Iran Envoy MEA Summons Iran Envoy
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