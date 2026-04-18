Iran's ambassador was summoned to lodge a formal protest after an Indian-flagged tanker was fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.
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Diplomatic Tensions Rise: MEA Calls Iran Envoy Over Tanker Attack
The Indian Navy is working to ascertain details, officials said, noting that there is no Indian Navy ship currently in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran summoned for protest after Indian tanker fired.
- Iranian forces fired on Indian oil tanker near Hormuz.
- Strait of Hormuz closed again by Iran.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Iran's ambassador summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs?
Which Indian vessels were involved in the incident near the Strait of Hormuz?
The vessels Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald were involved in the incident where an Indian-flagged tanker was fired upon.
What was the status of the Strait of Hormuz after the incident?
Iran's armed forces stated that transit through the strait had returned to strict military control, accusing the US of violations and declaring the strait closed again.
What did the radio messages received by merchant vessels state?
Some merchant vessels received radio messages stating that the Strait of Hormuz had been shut again and no ships were allowed to pass.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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