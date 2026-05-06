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HomeNewsWorldCNN Founder And Philanthropist Ted Turner Dies At 87

CNN Founder And Philanthropist Ted Turner Dies At 87

Media pioneer Ted Turner, founder of CNN, has died at 87. He revolutionised global news with the first 24-hour channel and later focused on philanthropy, environmental causes and global initiatives.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Media pioneer Ted Turner, CNN founder, dies at 87.
  • He transformed television news with the first 24-hour channel.

Ted Turner, the media pioneer who founded CNN and transformed television news with the world’s first 24-hour channel, died peacefully on Wednesday, Turner Enterprises said in a statement. He was 87 and was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. The Ohio-born entrepreneur, often dubbed the “Mouth of the South” for his forthright style, built a vast media empire spanning cable television’s first superstation, popular film and cartoon channels, and professional sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves.

Trump Reacts

Donald Trump called Ted Turner "one of greats of all time" and said that he was one of the "Greats of Broadcast History", and his "friend" who was always there whenever he needed him.

"Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died. He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his “baby,” and destroyed it. It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Ted Turner Launched CNN

On 1 June 1980, he launched CNN, the world’s first 24-hour news network, transforming television journalism. The network later expanded with CNN International and other channels, cementing Turner’s influence on global media.

Despite early scepticism and technical challenges, CNN’s real-time coverage, particularly during the 1990 Gulf War, demonstrated the power of continuous news broadcasting. Turner was later named Time magazine’s “Man of the Year” in 1991 for reshaping how audiences consumed global events.

Before launching CNN, Ted Turner bought the Atlanta Braves in 1976. In an unusual move, he briefly took over as team manager for a single game in 1977 during a 17-game losing streak—but the gamble backfired, with the Braves losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then-commissioner Bowie Kuhn removed Turner from the dugout after that one appearance.

Turner As Philanthrophist

Turner also owned the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Thrashers. Beyond sports and media, he was known for his philanthropy, founding the United Nations Foundation and playing a key role in efforts to reintroduce bison to the American West. 

He eventually sold his media holdings to Time Warner in 1996 but remained closely associated with CNN, which he described as the greatest achievement of his life. Colleagues remembered him as a bold and instinctive leader who was unafraid to take risks.

In later years, Turner focused increasingly on philanthropy, pledging $1 billion to the United Nations and supporting various environmental and humanitarian causes through his foundations.

Turner once remarked in an interview that he was “trying to set the all-time record for achievement by one person in one lifetime.” He was married three times, including a decade-long marriage to actress Jane Fonda, which ended in 2001. He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and how did Ted Turner pass away?

Ted Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old at the time of his passing.

What was Ted Turner most famous for founding?

Ted Turner was most famous for founding CNN, the world's first 24-hour news channel. He also built a vast media empire and owned professional sports teams.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Donald Trump Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. Ted Turner Died CNN Founder
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