Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russia's US ambassador Darchiev died aged 66 in Moscow.

Appointed 2025 by Putin to improve US relations.

Led Ukraine peace talks, denounced Western policies.

Reported by: Jon Shelton with AP, dpa, Reuters

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Alexander Darchiev, Moscow's ambassador to the US, died from an unspecified chronic illness in Moscow at the age of 66.

Darchiev was appointed to the post by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2025 after Donald Trump returned to the White House and the two countries sought to improve relations. The post had been vacant for six months before his appointment after hardliner Anatoly Antonov was relieved of his duties in October 2024.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Darchiev as "an outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, good comrade and mentor" and a brilliant scholar on US history and affairs.

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Zakharova warned against the spread of conspiracy theories surrounding Darchiev's passing, accusing US media outlets of being "particularly active" in that regard.

Darchiev, known for his public denunciations of the West, had previously led the Foreign Ministry's North America and North Atlantic departments and served as ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.

He also led Russia's negotiating team during February 2025 Ukraine peace talks with the US in Istanbul, Turkey.

No date has been given for his funeral.

Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date, Zakharova said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.