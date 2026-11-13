NIA Team To Visit Kulgam Terror Attack Site, Collect Forensic Evidence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NIA team visiting Kulgam terror attack site for evidence.

Terrorists attacked CRPF checkpoint, injuring three personnel Wednesday.

Security forces launched search operation; attackers fled on motorcycle.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the site of the terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint in South Kashmir's Kulgam district to collect samples and examine forensic evidence.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not issued any order transferring the case to the NIA. However, the agency has joined the investigation within its jurisdiction over terror-related cases.

The NIA operates within its prescribed legal framework, which includes taking over specific serious cases following an MHA order or assisting local police in forensic and conspiracy-related investigations.

NIA Team To Visit Akhran Near Mir Bazaar

The team will visit Akhran, near Mir Bazaar, where terrorists opened fire at a CRPF checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three personnel.

As part of the examination of the attack site, NIA officials will collect samples for forensic analysis. The evidence is expected to help investigators reconstruct how the incident unfolded and gather material related to the shooting.

Terrorists Opened Fire At CRPF Personnel Around 2:02 PM

According to officials, the terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at around 2:02 pm. Security forces retaliated, following which the attackers fled the spot on a motorcycle.

Three CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

Search Operation Launched After Attack

Following the attack, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Security has also been stepped up in Kulgam and other parts of South Kashmir.