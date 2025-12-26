'This Is An Assault On All Of Us,' Says Shashi Tharoor Amid Christmas Attack Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said Christmas 2025 was unfolding under a cloud of “fear and anxiety” for sections of India’s Christian community, pointing to a series of reported attacks and disruptions in the run-up to the festival. He warned that such incidents go beyond targeting one faith and strike at the country’s shared cultural fabric.

In a strongly worded, two-part post on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that while Kerala largely retained its festive warmth, the national mood surrounding Christmas was deeply troubling.

“It’s dismaying that Christmas 2025 has been marked by an unprecedented level of anxiety, driven by specific local incidents and a rising national trend of intolerance,” Tharoor wrote.

Carol group assault in Kerala sparks outrage

Tharoor referred to an alleged attack on a Christmas carol group in Pudussery, located in Kerala’s Palakkad district. According to his post, the group was assaulted by a man alleged to be a BJP worker, who reportedly beat participants and damaged their musical instruments.

Describing the incident as an attack on a secular tradition, Tharoor said it had “shocked the state”, especially given Kerala’s long history of religious coexistence.

Reports from other states add to unease

The Congress leader said concerns in Kerala were intensified by reports emerging from other parts of the country. He cited alleged incidents including the vandalism of a Santa Claus effigy in a mall in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the assault of a blind Christian girl in Jabalpur, and an attempt to disrupt prayers at a church in Uttar Pradesh.

Taken together, Tharoor said, these incidents created an atmosphere of anxiety that stood in stark contrast to the message of peace traditionally associated with Christmas.

Church leaders voice concern during services

Tharoor also referred to remarks made by senior church leaders during Christmas services. He said he was saddened to hear Archbishop Netyo, speaking during Midnight Mass, lament that Christians in India were celebrating Christmas 2025 amid “fear and anxiety”.

The Archbishop, Tharoor noted, warned that the violence witnessed in Manipur and parts of north India was “no longer distant” and was now “knocking on Kerala’s doors”.

He also cited Cardinal Cleemis, who had expressed deep pain over what he described as the “mysterious silence” of authorities in the face of rising attacks. The Cardinal questioned why the constitutional right to practise one’s faith was being challenged so openly.

‘Protection is a duty, not a favour’

Urging the government to respond, Tharoor called on authorities to “break their silence”. Echoing Cardinal Cleemis, he stressed that “the protection of citizens is not a favour but a duty”, and cautioned that the idea of a “New India” must not be one where people fear attending prayers.

Tharoor argued that society, too, had a responsibility to remain vigilant and united.

“When a carol group is attacked, it is not just a Christian issue, it is an assault on all of us and the shared culture of Kerala,” he said, warning that peace cannot survive if the majority remains silent in the face of bullying of a minority.

Kerala’s shared heritage under strain

Highlighting Kerala’s history of inter-faith harmony, Tharoor said Christianity in the state was nearly two millennia old and deeply woven into its social identity. An attack on a carol group, he argued, was an attack on this shared heritage.

Calling for swift and impartial action, he warned that impunity only deepens division. “Accountability restores trust,” he said, adding that coexistence requires justice, not silence.

He also rejected narratives that portray fellow citizens as “enemies” or “aliens”, pointing to the Christian community’s long-standing contributions to education, healthcare and social service across India.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, Tharoor wrote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Prime Minister attends Christmas service in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, joining a large gathering of Christians from Delhi and north India.

The service featured prayers, carols and hymns, along with a special prayer for the Prime Minister led by the Bishop of Delhi, Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup.

Sharing a message on X, Modi said the service reflected the timeless values of love, peace and compassion, adding that the spirit of Christmas should inspire harmony and goodwill across society.