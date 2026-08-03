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English NewsNewsWorldGermany Considers Pension Reform Changes; Meta Smart Glasses Under Fresh Scrutiny

Germany Considers Pension Reform Changes; Meta Smart Glasses Under Fresh Scrutiny

Both rights groups and regulators say the new AI tech is dangerous to consumers. At the same time, debate is heating up over pension reforms. DW has more.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smart glasses spark privacy debate after reported filming incidents.
  • So-called "smart glasses" have ignited fierce controversy in privacy-conscious Germany
  • The Bundestag may reopen negotiations on pension reforms after criticism from some conservative leaders

Bundestag May Revisit Pension Reform

Pension reform was back in the spotlight over the weekend after three conservative state premiers criticized a raft of new laws recently agreed to by Germany's governing coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

At the heart of the debate is the possibility to retire as early as 63 in exchange for limitations on some benefits.

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The three CDU premiers of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia were wary of their states shouldering a particularly heavy burden in financing the reform, as people there are the most likely to work a full 45 years before retiring.

SPD parliamentary co-leader Bärbel Bas said she was open to discussing the issue further, but warned that "it really is a comprehensive package that should remain intact as much as possible," and called on the three state leaders to discuss their concerns at the party level so that the CDU stance on the matter was unified.

Bavarian state premier Mark Söder, a member of the CDU's sister party the CSU, echoed Bas' stance that a such a comprehensive raft of measures should not be unraveled piece by piece.

While the ruling coalition has agreed to the proposals, they have not yet faced a final vote in the Bundestag.

Privacy Advocates And Regulators Alike Call For Meta Glasses Ban

According to German digital rights NGO HateAid, police in the city of Potsdam have already received complaints from young women who say they were filmed by male strangers at a public swimming pool using Meta Glasses.

Germany is known for being a highly privacy-conscious country, and photographing and filming strangers without their consent is against the law. However, as HateAid points out, the burden of proof often rests on the victim. Moreover, with Meta Glasses, it is much less obvious when one is being recorded than with a smartphone.

"This technology is fueling digital violence, as perpetrators now need virtually no technical know-how," HateAid said.

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Thomas Fuchs, a privacy and digital regulation official for the city of Hamburg , told broadcaster ARD that he thinks an outright ban on smart glasses is possible.

Meta's main German corporate offices are located in the northern city-state.

His office tested the glasses, he said, and found that the LED light that is supposed to alert passersby that a user in filming is far too faint to be see in normal daylight.

He told ARD that he is speaking with colleagues in Ireland, where Meta has their European headquarters, on crafting policy at the EU-level.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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What specific incidents have fueled the

Police in Potsdam received complaints from young women filmed by strangers using Meta Glasses at a public swimming pool. Critics say the device makes covert recording too easy.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Privacy Europe Meta Smart Glasses
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