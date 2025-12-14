Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, describing it as a “cruel attack on Jews” and calling on Australian authorities to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism. Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Herzog said members of the Jewish community in Australia had been targeted in what he described as a vile terrorist attack, and warned of a growing wave of antisemitism in Australian society. Australian authorities have not officially confirmed that the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

Our hearts go out to our Jewish sisters and brothers in Sydney who have been attacked by vile terrorists as they went to light the first candle of Chanukah.



— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 14, 2025

Terror Attack Declared, Explosive Found

New South Wales Police confirmed that at least 12 people were shot dead after two gunmen armed with automatic rifles opened fire shortly after 6.30 pm local time. One of the attackers was fatally shot by police at the scene, while the second was arrested and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said investigators had located an improvised explosive device in a car linked to the deceased attacker. “We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender,” he told a news conference.

Authorities later designated the shooting as a terrorist attack, according to The Guardian, though police said the specific target of the attack has not yet been officially confirmed. Several suspicious items found near the scene are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone remains in place.

Attack During Jewish Event

The shooting occurred during the “Chanukah by the Sea” event, attended by hundreds of people marking the beginning of the Jewish festival, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation aired footage showing two black-clad gunmen firing at people from a footbridge near the beach. Separate dramatic footage, filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian television, showed a bystander tackling and disarming one of the attackers before pointing the weapon back at him.