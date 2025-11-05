Obama, Bill Ackman Congratulate Zohran Mamdani After Historic NYC Mayor Poll Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has been elected the new mayor of New York City, marking a watershed moment in the city’s political history and energising Democrats across the country. The 34-year-old Assembly member, known for his progressive stance and grassroots appeal, secured a decisive victory in Wednesday’s fiercely contested election, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Born in Uganda and raised in New York, Mamdani represents a new generation of leadership within the Democratic Party. A self-described democratic socialist, he has championed policies centred on affordable housing, equality, and community empowerment — themes that resonated strongly with voters seeking change in America’s largest city.

His win has drawn widespread congratulations from across the political and financial spectrum, including from former US President Barack Obama and billionaire investor Bill Ackman, underscoring the national significance of his rise.

What Did Obama Say?

Barack Obama congratulated Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic candidates on their victories, calling the results a testament to the power of unity and forward-thinking leadership.

Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 5, 2025

The former president’s message underscored the Democratic Party’s optimism following the latest round of election results, which saw several progressive and mainstream candidates secure key wins.

Ackman Congratulates Mamdani, Offers Support for NYC

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman also extended his congratulations to Zohran K. Mamdani, acknowledging the significance of his win and offering his assistance for New York City’s future.

“@ZohranKMamdani, congrats on the win,” Ackman wrote. “Now you have a big responsibility. If I can help NYC, just let me know what I can do.”

Ackman’s message was widely shared online, drawing attention to the growing national interest in Mamdani’s political trajectory within the Democratic fold.