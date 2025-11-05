Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldObama, Bill Ackman Congratulate Zohran Mamdani After Historic NYC Mayor Poll Win

Obama, Bill Ackman Congratulate Zohran Mamdani After Historic NYC Mayor Poll Win

Barack Obama congratulated Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic candidates on their victories, calling the results a testament to the power of unity and forward-thinking leadership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has been elected the new mayor of New York City, marking a watershed moment in the city’s political history and energising Democrats across the country. The 34-year-old Assembly member, known for his progressive stance and grassroots appeal, secured a decisive victory in Wednesday’s fiercely contested election, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Born in Uganda and raised in New York, Mamdani represents a new generation of leadership within the Democratic Party. A self-described democratic socialist, he has championed policies centred on affordable housing, equality, and community empowerment — themes that resonated strongly with voters seeking change in America’s largest city.

His win has drawn widespread congratulations from across the political and financial spectrum, including from former US President Barack Obama and billionaire investor Bill Ackman, underscoring the national significance of his rise.

What Did Obama Say?

Barack Obama congratulated Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic candidates on their victories, calling the results a testament to the power of unity and forward-thinking leadership.

“Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight,” Obama said in a post. “It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.”

The former president’s message underscored the Democratic Party’s optimism following the latest round of election results, which saw several progressive and mainstream candidates secure key wins.

Ackman Congratulates Mamdani, Offers Support for NYC

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman also extended his congratulations to Zohran K. Mamdani, acknowledging the significance of his win and offering his assistance for New York City’s future.

“@ZohranKMamdani, congrats on the win,” Ackman wrote. “Now you have a big responsibility. If I can help NYC, just let me know what I can do.”

Ackman’s message was widely shared online, drawing attention to the growing national interest in Mamdani’s political trajectory within the Democratic fold.

Also read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Barack Obama NYC Zohran Mamdani Bill Ackman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
World
WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard
WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget