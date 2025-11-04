Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHamas-Linked Group Funded Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Campaign: Mentor Linda Sarsour

Hamas-Linked Group Funded Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Campaign: Mentor Linda Sarsour

The allegations have cast doubts on Mamdani’s campaign for accepting financial support from a group facing terrorism-linked scrutiny.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 07:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour has claimed that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), currently facing congressional scrutiny over alleged links to Hamas-was the primary financial backer of Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral campaign. According to a report in The New York Post, Sarsour, a long-time political mentor and ally of the Democrat frontrunner, boasted that she and the Hamas-linked non-profit were instrumental in fuelling Mamdani’s rise. The claims have sparked fresh controversy amid an ongoing federal investigation into CAIR’s alleged financial connections to the terrorist organisation.

Sarsour named the CAIR-funded Unity and Justice Fund PAC, describing it as “the largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran super PAC in New York”, The New York Post reported.

Public records reveal that the Unity and Justice Fund PAC donated $120,000 (approximately Rs 25 crore) to Lower Costs, a New York City-based pro-Mamdani PAC, out of around $3 million raised during this election cycle.

CAIR is under investigation by lawmakers including Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), who have urged the US Treasury to determine whether the non-profit has been bankrolled by Hamas. Evidence presented in a recent congressional hearing allegedly showed that the organisation was provided “seed money” by Hamas, the New York Post reported.

The allegations have cast doubts on Mamdani’s campaign for accepting financial support from a group facing terrorism-linked scrutiny.

In a separate video that surfaced on Monday, Sarsour, known for her vocal support of Hamas-hinted that she might reveal more details about Mamdani’s rapid political ascent and his financial backing from CAIR once the election concludes.

Sarsour, 45, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America alongside Mamdani, declared that her group would hold him accountable if he failed to deliver on his Marxist promises.

“When Zohran gets inaugurated in January, and as we move forward with this mayor, we have to be the people outside,” she said. “Zohran is going to have to tell his own critics… ‘Look out that window, those people outside, these constituents, these activists, these organisers that are outside, I’m accountable to them, because they’re the ones that helped me get there,’” The New York Post quoted her as saying.

Mamdani, who defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June, now faces Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s election.

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York United STates Zohran Mamdani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
India
Bilaspur Train Accident; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Bilaspur Train Accident; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget