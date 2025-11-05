Zohran Mamdani Shared Video From City Hall In First Social Media Post After Win

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldZohran Mamdani Shared Video From City Hall In First Social Media Post After Win

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo, repeating his earlier upset from the Democratic primaries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After winning the New York City Mayoral polls, Democrat Zohran Mamdani shared a video from the City Hall in his first social media post post victory. Mamdani has been elected as the next Mayor of New York City, becoming the city’s first Indian-origin Muslim mayor.

Broadcasters projected his win late Tuesday, as local elections across the United States offered the first political test of Donald Trump’s turbulent second presidential term. Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo, repeating his earlier upset from the Democratic primaries.

His campaign centered on tackling New York’s soaring cost of living, with promises of free city bus travel, public childcare, and city-run grocery stores. His personable approach, savvy use of social media, and extensive grassroots outreach proved decisive. The victory came despite vicious attacks from President Trump, business elites, and conservative media outlets, who questioned Mamdani’s Muslim identity and progressive policies.

Trump Attacks Mamdani

In a last-minute intervention, Trump posted on his social media platform, calling Mamdani “a proven and self-professed JEW HATER,” drawing strong criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups. Speaking to cheering supporters at a Brooklyn concert venue, Mamdani hailed the win as a “victory for working New Yorkers.”

“This city belongs to the people who build it, clean it, and keep it running — not to billionaires and landlords,” he said, promising to “govern with compassion and courage.”

The election also saw key Democratic wins in Virginia and New Jersey, where Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill won their respective gubernatorial races, signaling possible political headwinds for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Despite opposition from prominent business figures like Bill Ackman and persistent attacks from The New York Post, Mamdani’s campaign managed to build a diverse coalition of young voters, progressives, and working-class New Yorkers. The self-described socialist, who takes office in January 2026, will now face the challenge of turning his ambitious agenda into action, and leading one of the world’s most influential cities amid deep national political divisions.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zohran Mamdani NYC Mayor Polls Zohran Mamdani Social Media Post
