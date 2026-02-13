Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Gayeshwar Chandra Roy? BNP's Hindu Face Wins Big In Dhaka

Who Is Gayeshwar Chandra Roy? BNP’s Hindu Face Wins Big In Dhaka

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader and Hindu politician, won the Dhaka-3 seat.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appears to have headed for a sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s general elections on Friday, as early tallies showed the party crossing the majority mark with more than 151 seats in the 300-member parliament.

The Election Commission has yet to issue a formal announcement, but the BNP looks set to form the next government, replacing the interim administration that took charge after the collapse of the Awami League in August 2024.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy Wins Dhaka Seat

In Dhaka-3, BNP's Hindu candidate Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured a notable victory, polling 98,785 votes. His closest rival, Md Shahinur Islam of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, contesting with the ‘scales’ symbol, garnered 82,232 votes, reported TBS News.

In the 2026 elections, Roy contested Dhaka-3 and emerged victorious, becoming one of the first Hindu MPs elected from Dhaka in decades — a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s political history. His win also contributed to BNP’s clean sweep of all five parliamentary seats in Dhaka district.

Who Is Gayeshwar Chandra Roy?

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is a senior BNP politician and one of the few Hindu leaders in Bangladesh’s mainstream political landscape. Born on November 1, 1951, in Keraniganj, Dhaka, to Gannandra Chandra Roy and Sumoti Roy, he has remained active in politics for decades.

He has long served on BNP’s Standing Committee, the party’s highest policy-making body, and previously held ministerial roles in BNP-led governments during the 1990s, including State Minister for Environment & Forests and State Minister for Fisheries & Livestock.

Roy’s family is closely connected to BNP leadership circles. His son, Amitav Roy, is married to Nipun Roy Chowdhury, daughter of BNP leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Polls: What Happens Next?

An Election Commission spokesperson noted that results in several constituencies were still being processed and would be formally announced shortly. The election largely evolved into a contest between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, following the disbanding of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, as per a report on PTI.

The vote also coincided with a referendum on the July National Charter, an 84-point reform package. BNP has declared that if it secures power, Tarique Rahman — son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia — will be appointed prime minister.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh in December 2025 after 17 years in self-exile, urged party members to hold special prayers after Friday’s Juma prayers instead of organising victory rallies.

The Election Commission has yet to release official voter turnout figures but dismissed allegations of irregularities at polling centres.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Elections Bangladesh News Tarique Rahman Bangladesh Elections Updates
Advertisement

