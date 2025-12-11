Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Announces Election Dates After Hasina's Ouster, Awami League Ban Reshapes Race

Bangladesh Announces Election Dates After Hasina's Ouster, Awami League Ban Reshapes Race

The CEC announced the schedule, emphasising free and fair voting amidst political turbulence and misinformation concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bangladesh on Thursday confirmed that its 13th National Parliamentary Election will be held on 12 February 2026, the first general election since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power. Her party, the Awami League, will not be contesting the polls after being formally banned.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Naseeruddin announced the schedule in a national address, declaring that Bangladesh is prepared to show the world it can conduct “free and democratic voting” despite the turbulent political climate.

During his address, the CEC urged citizens to stay alert against misinformation, describing fake news as a major hurdle ahead of the national vote. He confirmed that polling for the general election and the July Charter referendum will take place simultaneously on 12 February.

A total of 300 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls, and non-resident Bangladeshis will be able to apply online to participate from Friday until 25 December.

With the Awami League barred, the electoral battleground is expected to shift sharply, with the contest likely dominated by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the right-wing Jamat-e-Bangladesh.

According to the official timetable, candidates must file their nominations by Monday, 29 December 2025. Scrutiny of the papers will run from 30 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, followed by an appeals window that closes on 11 January. The Election Commission will review and dispose of these appeals between 12 and 18 January, and 20 January will be the final date for candidates to withdraw.

CEC Naseeruddin stressed that the Commission remains committed to ensuring transparency and credibility at every stage of the process. With the announcement of the schedule, Bangladesh has formally begun its long-awaited journey back toward democratic electoral practice.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh News Bangladesh Election Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
India
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget