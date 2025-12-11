Bangladesh Announces Election Dates After Hasina's Ouster, Awami League Ban Reshapes Race

Bangladesh on Thursday confirmed that its 13th National Parliamentary Election will be held on 12 February 2026, the first general election since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power. Her party, the Awami League, will not be contesting the polls after being formally banned.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Naseeruddin announced the schedule in a national address, declaring that Bangladesh is prepared to show the world it can conduct “free and democratic voting” despite the turbulent political climate.

During his address, the CEC urged citizens to stay alert against misinformation, describing fake news as a major hurdle ahead of the national vote. He confirmed that polling for the general election and the July Charter referendum will take place simultaneously on 12 February.

A total of 300 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls, and non-resident Bangladeshis will be able to apply online to participate from Friday until 25 December.

With the Awami League barred, the electoral battleground is expected to shift sharply, with the contest likely dominated by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the right-wing Jamat-e-Bangladesh.

According to the official timetable, candidates must file their nominations by Monday, 29 December 2025. Scrutiny of the papers will run from 30 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, followed by an appeals window that closes on 11 January. The Election Commission will review and dispose of these appeals between 12 and 18 January, and 20 January will be the final date for candidates to withdraw.

CEC Naseeruddin stressed that the Commission remains committed to ensuring transparency and credibility at every stage of the process. With the announcement of the schedule, Bangladesh has formally begun its long-awaited journey back toward democratic electoral practice.