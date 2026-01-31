67 Militants, 10 Security, 11 Civilians Killed In Separate Operation Across Balochistan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld67 Militants, 10 Security, 11 Civilians Killed In Separate Operation Across Balochistan

At least 67 terrorists, 11 civilians, and 10 security personnel were killed in Balochistan amid intensified counter-terror operations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 67 terrorists, including members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), were killed in ongoing operations across Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province, officials confirmed on Saturday. In addition, 11 civilians and 10 security personnel lost their lives during the clashes, which took place across multiple districts, including Quetta, Gwadar, Makran, Hub, Chaman, and Naseerabad. Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind told Geo News that the total number of rebels killed since Friday night has now risen to 108.

Attacks Target Civilians, Security Forces

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti tweeted that 70 terrorists had been neutralised. Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar reported that terrorists in Gwadar had killed a family of five, including three children. The attacks targeted police, paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC), and civilians. Security forces reportedly thwarted several assaults, recovered explosives planted on a railway track in Naseerabad, and continue to pursue fleeing terrorists. Identification of all militants is ongoing to confirm affiliations with the BLA, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or other insurgent groups.

Terror Incidents Surge Across Pakistan

The surge in violence comes amid an overall increase in terror incidents across Pakistan. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Balochistan saw fatalities rise by 22% compared to the previous year, while the Pak Institute for Peace Studies reported a 34% escalation in terror attacks nationwide in 2025, recording 699 incidents. Security forces across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have intensified counter-terror operations following the spike in attacks in recent years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many terrorists and civilians were killed in recent operations in Balochistan?

At least 67 terrorists, 11 civilians, and 10 security personnel were killed in fierce clashes during multiple operations in Balochistan.

Which terrorist group was responsible for killing civilians in Gwadar?

Terrorists from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) killed civilians in Gwadar, including a family of five.

Where did these operations and attacks take place in Balochistan?

The attacks targeted multiple locations including Quetta, Gwadar, Makran, Hub, Chaman, and Naseerabad in Balochistan.

What was the overall number of terrorists killed in the last few days?

With 67 terrorists killed since Friday night, the total number of rebels killed in the last two days has risen to 108.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan BLA Pakistan INDIA
