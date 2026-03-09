WATCH: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defence System Intercepting And Destroying Iranian Drones

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted several incoming aerial threats on Sunday amid continued Iranian attacks in the region.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were intercepted and destroyed, while one fell into the sea. Authorities also reported the detection of 117 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Of these, 113 were intercepted, while four fell within the country’s territory.

The UAE Ministry of Defence released a 40-second black-and-white video, showing the air defence systems engaging and destroying Iranian UAVs.

لقطات تظهر اعتراض وتدمير الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية طائرات مسيّرة إيرانية حاولت استهداف الدولة.



لا تهاون بأمن الوطن وسيادته... والقوات المسلحة الإماراتية جاهزة لردع أي تهديد.



Footage showing the UAE’s air defences intercepting and destroying Iranian UAVs that attempted to… pic.twitter.com/vvHmZkcBri — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 8, 2026

Interceptions Since Start Of Attacks

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has recorded a large number of missile and drone threats. In total, 238 ballistic missiles have been detected so far. Of these, 221 were intercepted, 15 fell into the sea, and two landed within the country.

Authorities also detected 1,422 Iranian UAVs, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell inside the UAE’s territory.

The Defence Ministry added that eight cruise missiles were also detected and successfully destroyed by air defence systems.

Casualties And Injuries Reported

The attacks resulted in four fatalities, including nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, officials said.

Authorities also reported 112 people sustaining moderate to minor injuries.

Those injured include nationals from several countries, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Bahrain, and Turkey among others.

Amid the ongoing security situation, authorities in the UAE have warned residents against filming sensitive locations or sharing images of attack sites.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi also warned of strict action against those who record incident locations, restricted areas or airport interiors without authorisation.

The embassy advised Indian nationals to follow safety guidelines and remain indoors when warning alerts are issued.