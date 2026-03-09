Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWATCH: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defence System Intercepting And Destroying Iranian Drones

WATCH: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defence System Intercepting And Destroying Iranian Drones

The Ministry of Defence of UAE has released a 40-second black-and-white video showing its air defence system intercepting and shooting down Iranian drones.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted several incoming aerial threats on Sunday amid continued Iranian attacks in the region.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were intercepted and destroyed, while one fell into the sea. Authorities also reported the detection of 117 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Of these, 113 were intercepted, while four fell within the country’s territory.

The UAE Ministry of Defence released a 40-second black-and-white video, showing the air defence systems engaging and destroying Iranian UAVs.

Interceptions Since Start Of Attacks

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has recorded a large number of missile and drone threats. In total, 238 ballistic missiles have been detected so far. Of these, 221 were intercepted, 15 fell into the sea, and two landed within the country.

Authorities also detected 1,422 Iranian UAVs, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell inside the UAE’s territory.

The Defence Ministry added that eight cruise missiles were also detected and successfully destroyed by air defence systems.

Casualties And Injuries Reported

The attacks resulted in four fatalities, including nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, officials said.

Authorities also reported 112 people sustaining moderate to minor injuries.

Those injured include nationals from several countries, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Bahrain, and Turkey among others.

Amid the ongoing security situation, authorities in the UAE have warned residents against filming sensitive locations or sharing images of attack sites.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi also warned of strict action against those who record incident locations, restricted areas or airport interiors without authorisation.

The embassy advised Indian nationals to follow safety guidelines and remain indoors when warning alerts are issued.

Related Video

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
UAE Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
WATCH: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defence System Intercepting And Destroying Iranian Drones
WATCH: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defence System Intercepting And Destroying Iranian Drones
World
Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, EAM Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On West Asia Crisis Today
Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, EAM Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On West Asia Crisis Today
World
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Named Iran's New Supreme Leader
World
4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab
4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget