Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Excise, Sports & Minority Development Portfolios

Sunetra Pawar, sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, has been assigned the state excise, sports and youth welfare, and minority development portfolios, including the Waqf Board, marking her first major administrative responsibility since assuming office. The portfolio allocation, announced shortly after the state council of ministers’ expansion and reshuffle, places Pawar in charge of departments with both significant revenue responsibilities and high public visibility.

Key Portfolios Assigned to Deputy CM

The state excise department oversees liquor policy, licensing, and enforcement, making it a key revenue source for the state. Sports and youth welfare focuses on grassroots sports development, infrastructure creation, and athlete support, while the minority development department handles welfare schemes, education initiatives, and economic empowerment programs for minority communities.

Pawar’s induction and the assignment of these major portfolios underscore the growing political influence of the Pawar family within the NCP and the Mahayuti alliance. Although she has been involved in public life for decades, she formally entered electoral politics recently, winning a Rajya Sabha seat last year. Her elevation to Deputy CM and management of high-profile departments signals the party leadership’s confidence in her capability to handle politically sensitive and administratively demanding roles.

Focus on Revenue, Welfare, And Development

Government sources indicated that the portfolio distribution aimed to balance experienced leaders with newer faces, while keeping key revenue-generating and welfare-oriented departments under close political supervision. The excise portfolio, in particular, has often been at the center of debates around taxation, regulation, and social impact, making it one of the most closely watched departments in Maharashtra.

Officials said Pawar is expected to review ongoing schemes and policies in her new departments over the coming days. Priority areas may include strengthening enforcement against illicit liquor, improving sports infrastructure at the district level, expanding youth skill-development programs, and accelerating minority welfare schemes. This latest allocation completes the portfolio distribution among newly inducted ministers and marks the government’s first major administrative move following the cabinet expansion.