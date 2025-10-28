Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Everything Is True': Japan Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's Killer Pleads Guilty 3 Years After Assassination

'Everything Is True': Japan Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's Killer Pleads Guilty 3 Years After Assassination

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech in July 2022.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Japanese man accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pleaded guilty on Tuesday, nearly three years after the shocking attack.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, faced charges of murder and violating arms control laws for allegedly using a homemade gun to fatally shoot Abe during a campaign speech in July 2022.

“Everything is true,” Yamagami reportedly told the court as proceedings began amid tight security. According to news agency Kyodo, the proceedings will conclude in mid-December.

His defence team acknowledged the murder charge but said they would contest other counts, including alleged violations of Japan’s strict firearms laws, arguing that Yamagami’s weapon was homemade.

The assassination stunned Japan, a country with some of the world’s toughest gun control laws and almost no history of political violence. For many, it marked a turning point, a violent intrusion into a society historically defined by civility and safety.

Yamagami’s motives are central to the case and have sparked widespread debate. According to prosecutors, the accused targeted Abe out of anger over his perceived connections with the Unification Church, a South Korea-based religious movement founded in the 1950s by Sun Myung Moon.

The Church, whose members are often referred to as “Moonies,” has long faced allegations of exploitation and aggressive fundraising, claims it continues to deny. Local media have reported that Yamagami’s mother donated about 100 million yen (roughly $1 million at the time) to the Church, a move that devastated the family’s finances and fueled his resentment.

Abe’s assassination triggered far-reaching political consequences, exposing a complex web of relationships between the Unification Church and Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In the months that followed, four cabinet ministers were forced to resign over their alleged links to the movement.

Earlier this year, the Tokyo District Court ordered the dissolution of the Church’s Japanese branch, concluding that it inflicted “unprecedented damage” on society through its practices. The verdict was seen as a turning point in Japan’s efforts to regulate faith-based organizations accused of financial or psychological abuse.

Gun Laws Tightened After the Attack

The tragedy also spurred Japanese lawmakers into action on another front, tightening firearm regulations. Investigations after Abe’s death revealed that Yamagami had built his weapon from basic materials purchased online, exposing loopholes even in Japan’s stringent system.

Security officials at the scene had initially failed to identify the first shot as gunfire, delaying their response, a lapse that prompted public outrage. In 2024, Parliament passed new legislation making it a criminal offense to upload videos teaching people how to build guns or to post illegal weapon sales on social media. The new law imposes fines and possible jail terms of up to one year.

 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shinzo Abe Japan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget