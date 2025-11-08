Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation

5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation

Five Indian workers were kidnapped in Mali by armed men amid rising violence from Al-Qaeda and ISIS-linked groups, highlighting the West African nation’s deepening instability and security crisis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:38 AM (IST)


Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Five Indian nationals have been abducted in Mali, officials confirmed on Saturday, deepening concerns over the worsening security situation in the West African nation torn apart by extremist violence.

According to news agency AFP, armed men seized the Indians on Thursday near Kobri in western Mali. The victims were employed by a company engaged in local electrification projects, a security official said.

A representative of the firm told AFP that the remaining Indian workers had been swiftly moved to the capital city, Bamako, for their safety. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

“We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals. The other Indians working for the company have been evacuated to Bamako, the capital,” the company representative said.

A Nation Gripped by Instability

Mali, currently under military rule, has endured years of turmoil and unrelenting extremist attacks. The Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has tightened its grip in recent months, enforcing a crippling fuel blockade that has deepened the country’s economic woes.

Kidnappings of foreign nationals are not rare in Mali. Since 2012, a series of coups and jihadist offensives have steadily weakened the government’s control over large parts of the country.

While Bamako remains under government control, fears are mounting that JNIM could soon attempt to advance towards the capital. In areas under its dominance, the group enforces strict rules — restricting movement and mandating that women wear hijab on public transport.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)



