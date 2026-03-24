White House Considers Iran Parliament Speaker As Potential US-Backed Leader: Report

The administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a possible partner, and even a future leader in Iran, as the conflict in West Asia continues to evolve.

The 64-year-old leader, who has repeatedly threatend the US and its allies with retaliation, is believed to be among several figures under consideration. But no final decision has been taken so far.

Ghalibaf Seen As ‘Workable Partner’

According to a report by Politico, the White House is quietly assessing Ghalibaf’s suitability for a larger political role in Iran. Officials familiar with internal discussions said that some within the administration view him as a pragmatic figure capable of engaging with Washington during the next phase of the conflict.

One official described him as a strong option but stressed that the administration is still evaluating multiple possibilities before backing any individual, Politico reported.

Shift Towards Diplomatic Endgame

The reported deliberations signal a potential shift in US strategy from direct military pressure to exploring political outcomes through engagement with influential figures inside Iran.

Officials indicated that Ghalibaf could play a role in negotiations with the US, particularly as Washington looks to shape the post-conflict political landscape in Tehran.

“He’s a hot option,” one administration official told Politico, cautioning that no decisions have been made. “He’s one of the highest…But we got to test them, and we can’t rush into it.”

The developments come amid significant uncertainty within Iran’s leadership structure following ongoing hostilities and recent high-level casualties.

Ghalibaf, a senior political figure with strong ties to the establishment, has emerged as one of the prominent power centres within Iran’s system, alongside military and clerical leadership. His position as parliament speaker and influence within conservative circles have made him a key figure in current geopolitical calculations.

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either Washington or Tehran regarding any such plans or engagement.

White House Declines To Comment On Matter

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to comment on the reported deliberations, saying, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media.”

Trump had earlier indicated that Washington was engaging with “very solid” figures within Iran and announced a five-day pause on “any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” as diplomatic efforts continue.

However, the notion that Washington could influence Iran’s leadership transition has drawn scepticism, including from those close to the administration.

“It seems like posturing, like he’s trying to speak something into existence,” Politico quoted a person familiar with the president’s national security as saying. “It’s good if talks are happening through an intermediary and good that they’re starting to think about a way out of this. But Iran has proven they can take a hit and still make things difficult for us. They’re not about to roll over and give Trump their oil.”