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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks Or Tensions? Trump’s Big Claim Vs Tehran’s Denial

US-Iran Talks Or Tensions? Trump’s Big Claim Vs Tehran’s Denial

Trump claims “strong” Iran talks and deal progress, but Tehran denies any dialogue, deepening confusion over diplomacy amid rising tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Conflicting narratives from Donald Trump and Iranian officials have deepened uncertainty over whether any diplomatic engagement is actually underway between Washington and Tehran. While Trump insists that recent interactions have been “productive,” Iran has firmly rejected the claim, saying no such talks have taken place.

Trump Signals ‘Major Points Of Agreement’

In a recent interview, Trump asserted that discussions with Iran had unfolded over the past two days, describing them as “very strong” and pointing to “major points of agreement.” He indicated that if these understandings were upheld, they could pave the way for resolving tensions between the two sides.

Trump also announced a temporary halt on planned U.S. strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, describing it as a strategic pause. He suggested that Tehran’s willingness to engage diplomatically was linked to broader regional developments, including the potential reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz, reported CNN. His remarks appeared to calm markets briefly, with oil prices dipping following the announcement.

Tehran Rejects ‘No Dialogue’ Claims

However, Iran’s foreign ministry swiftly dismissed Trump’s statements, insisting that “no dialogue” was currently taking place. The categorical denial has raised questions about the accuracy of Trump’s assertions and the existence of any backchannel communication.

Iranian state media echoed the government’s stance, portraying the U.S. claims as unfounded. At the same time, reports from the semi-official Fars News Agency suggested that Tehran was preparing contingency plans, including potential retaliatory measures targeting regional adversaries such as Tel Aviv and U.S.-aligned nations.

Speculation Over High-Level Contacts

Trump hinted that senior Iranian leadership could be involved in the purported discussions, though he did not provide specific names. Separate reports indicated that Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf might be playing a role in representing Tehran, though no official confirmation has emerged.

Despite Iran’s denials, Trump maintained that communication had indeed occurred, stating he was “not sure what they are referring to” when Iranian officials rejected the claims. He reiterated his belief that Iran “wants to make a deal badly.”

Dispute Adds To Regional Uncertainty

The starkly different accounts from Washington and Tehran underscore the fragile and opaque nature of current U.S.–Iran relations. With tensions already high across West Asia, the lack of clarity over whether talks are taking place—or even possible—adds another layer of unpredictability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Donald Trump claimed about recent interactions with Iran?

Trump has asserted that recent interactions with Iran have been

How has Iran responded to claims of diplomatic engagement with the U.S.?

Iran has firmly rejected claims of any ongoing dialogue, with its foreign ministry stating that

What action did Trump announce regarding U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure?

Trump announced a temporary halt on planned U.S. strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, describing it as a strategic pause.

What is the general sentiment regarding the current U.S.-Iran relations?

The conflicting narratives highlight the fragile and opaque nature of current U.S.-Iran relations, adding to regional uncertainty.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US Iran Talks Iran Israel Conflict
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