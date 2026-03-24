US-Iran Talks In Pakistan? White House Plays Down Islamabad Buzz

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As the Middle East conflict entered its 25th day, diplomatic activity appears to be quietly intensifying with Pakistan trying to step into a pivotal mediating role. Multiple reports indicate that indirect communication between Washington and Tehran is gaining traction, even as both sides publicly dispute the existence of formal talks.

Islamabad Floated As Venue For US-Iran Talks

According to emerging details, Islamabad is being considered as a potential venue for a high-level meeting involving U.S. and Iranian officials. While no official confirmation has been issued, diplomatic sources suggest that key regional players—including Egypt, Turkey, and Gulf nations—are actively relaying messages between the two adversaries, reported CNN.

Iranian media reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently discussed the broader regional fallout of the conflict.

An Israeli official acknowledged that efforts are underway to organise a meeting in Pakistan’s capital, potentially involving senior representatives from both sides. Reports have even floated the possible presence of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, though details remain fluid.

Confusion Persists Over Status Of Talks

Despite the apparent momentum, public messaging remains sharply divided. The administration of Donald Trump has suggested that engagement is already yielding results, with the president citing “very strong talks” and “major points of agreement.”

However, Tehran has categorically denied any direct negotiations. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed Trump’s assertions as “fake news” .

The White House has also adopted a cautious tone. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt described the situation as involving “sensitive diplomatic discussions,” urging restraint amid growing speculation.

Backchannel Diplomacy Gains Ground

Even as public denials continue, behind-the-scenes diplomacy appears active. European officials have indicated that indirect communication channels remain open, with intermediaries facilitating exchanges between the two sides.

Reports suggest that foreign ministers from Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have separately engaged with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Israeli media further reported that figures such as Jared Kushner have also been in contact with Ghalibaf, who is increasingly seen as a key player in Tehran’s strategic decision-making during the crisis.

Temporary Pause Raises Stakes

Amid these developments, Trump announced a five-day pause in strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, framing it as an opportunity to allow diplomacy to take hold. He warned, however, that military action could resume if progress is not achieved within the window.