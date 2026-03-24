Trump Administration To Pay French Firm $1B In Taxpayer Funds To Drop US Offshore Wind Projects

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The administration of Donald Trump has ignited a fresh political and environmental storm after striking a nearly $1 billion agreement with TotalEnergies to scrap offshore wind projects and redirect investments into fossil fuels across the United States. The move marks a significant shift in U.S. energy policy, with officials framing it as a course correction away from renewable energy initiatives they argue are costly and inefficient.

Wind Projects Scrapped, Fossil Investments Boosted

Under the deal, TotalEnergies will relinquish offshore wind leases located off the coasts of North Carolina and New York. In return, the company is set to channel its resources into fossil fuel ventures, including a liquefied natural gas facility in Texas, oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico, and shale operations, reported CNN.

The United States Department of the Interior defended the agreement, saying it would put an end to what it described as “ideological subsidies” tied to offshore wind energy. Officials argued that such projects have proven unreliable and financially burdensome.

Environmental Groups Call It A ‘Billion-Dollar Bribe’

The decision has drawn sharp backlash from climate advocates and industry groups. Critics labeled the agreement a “billion-dollar bribe” aimed at dismantling renewable energy progress.

Lena Moffitt of Evergreen Action said the administration had effectively found a workaround after failing in court to halt wind projects. Meanwhile, the Oceantic Network warned that the settlement could ultimately lead to higher energy costs for consumers without delivering tangible benefits.

Opponents also argue that the move undermines long-term climate goals and disrupts momentum in the offshore wind sector, which had been gaining traction in recent years.

Policy Shift Signals Broader Energy Strategy

The deal builds on earlier actions by the Trump administration, including freezing federal permits for renewable energy developments, steps that had already slowed offshore wind expansion. By reimbursing leaseholders, the government is also preventing companies from resuming these projects under a future administration that might support clean energy, as per CNBC.

Trump has consistently promoted fossil fuels as a pathway to lower energy prices and stronger energy security. However, critics point out that while offshore wind requires significant upfront investment, it offers stable, fuel-free energy once operational, unlike oil and gas, which remain subject to market volatility.

Ripple Effects Across Energy Sector

The implications of this agreement could extend well beyond a single company. Other firms holding offshore wind leases, collectively valued at more than $5 billion, may now consider seeking similar compensation if regulatory barriers persist.