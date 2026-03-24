Rain, Clouds To Persist In Delhi This Week; No Immediate Heatwave Expected

Cooler conditions are likely to continue in Delhi over the coming days, with forecasts indicating intermittent rain, cloud cover and gusty winds through the week. Weather agencies say there is no immediate risk of a heatwave, offering continued relief from the early March heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department, another western disturbance is expected to become active on March 25, bringing rainfall on March 26, followed by light showers and cool winds through March 27. Cloudy skies are likely to persist on March 28, with another spell of rain expected around March 29.

March 2026 has seen unusual weather swings in the city, with the first half of the month recording summer-like heat, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures due to repeated western disturbances and rainfall.

Delhi Weather In March

At present, maximum temperatures are hovering between 29°C and 31°C, while minimum temperatures are ranging from 14°C to 16°C. On March 24, the morning temperature was recorded at 18°C, accompanied by high humidity and light winds, keeping conditions relatively cool.

Continuous rainfall has also led to a noticeable improvement in air quality. According to Skymet Weather, AQI levels have dropped significantly from severe levels (400–500) to a moderate range of 122–150.

Similar weather patterns are expected across parts of North India, with rain and strong winds likely to keep temperatures in check over the next few days.