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HomeNewsWorld40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert

40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert

The outbreak has already claimed three lives, while several other passengers have fallen ill, prompting authorities in multiple countries to trace potential contacts linked to the ship.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship causes international health concern.
  • Dozens disembarked at St. Helena island, including deceased passenger's wife.
  • Contact tracing underway for passengers who left ship and traveled.

A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the South Atlantic has triggered an international health response after around 40 passengers disembarked on the remote island of St. Helena following the death of the first passenger, Dutch officials said on Thursday.

The outbreak has already claimed three lives, while several other passengers have fallen ill, prompting authorities in multiple countries to trace potential contacts linked to the ship.

Passengers Left Ship At St. Helena

According to the Dutch foreign ministry, dozens of passengers left the cruise ship during a stop at St. Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Among them was the wife of a Dutch passenger who died during the outbreak. The Dutch cruise company operating the vessel had earlier confirmed that the woman disembarked with her husband’s body before flying to South Africa on a commercial flight. She later collapsed at an airport in Johannesburg and died.

The cruise company, however, had not previously acknowledged that other passengers had also left the ship at St. Helena.

International Contact Tracing Begins

Health authorities in South Africa and Europe are now attempting to trace people who may have come into contact with passengers who disembarked from the vessel.

The concern intensified after it emerged on Wednesday that a man in Switzerland tested positive for hantavirus after also leaving the ship at St. Helena and flying home. Officials have not clarified his exact movements.

Dutch authorities have not confirmed where the remaining passengers who left the ship are currently located.

Emergency Evacuations During Voyage

The outbreak led to multiple medical evacuations during the voyage.

According to the cruise company, A British man was evacuated from the ship to South Africa from Ascension Island.

Three people, including the ship’s doctor, were evacuated while the vessel was near Cape Verde and taken to Europe for treatment on Wednesday.

Several passengers remain ill as investigations continue.

Rare Virus Raises Concern

The hantavirus involved in the outbreak is considered dangerous to humans. The bank vole, also known as the forest vole, can transmit certain forms of the virus.

The outbreak has raised wider concerns because authorities previously confirmed that the strain linked to the cruise ship was a rare type capable of spreading from human to human.

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation regarding the hantavirus outbreak?

A deadly hantavirus outbreak occurred on a cruise ship, resulting in three deaths and several illnesses. International health authorities are responding.

How many passengers disembarked the ship at St. Helena?

Dozens of passengers left the cruise ship during a stop at St. Helena. This group included the wife of a passenger who died.

Is there a risk of human-to-human transmission of this hantavirus?

Yes, the strain of hantavirus linked to the outbreak is a rare type known to be capable of spreading from person to person.

What measures are being taken to address the outbreak?

Health authorities in South Africa and Europe are tracing contacts of passengers who disembarked. Medical evacuations also occurred during the voyage.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Hantavirus 40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship Multiple Countries On Alert
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