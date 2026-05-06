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HomeNewsWorldHantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive

Hantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive

Two passengers on a cruise ship stranded off Cape Verde tested positive for the rare Andes hantavirus; one died and another is in ICU. Passengers are isolating as authorities monitor the situation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two passengers on ship off Cape Verde test positive for hantavirus.
  • Andes strain of hantavirus, rare human-to-human transmission, confirmed.

South African health authorities have confirmed that two passengers aboard a ship, which is stuck of the coast of Cape Verde with nearly 150 people on board, were infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus. According to the World Health Organization, the Andes virus is primarily found in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile. While rare, the virus can spread between people, usually through close contact such as sharing a bed or food, experts note.

The South African Department of Health said the findings were based on tests conducted after the passengers were evacuated from the ship and flown to the country.

One passenger, a British man, is currently in intensive care at a South African hospital, while the other was tested posthumously after her death, AP news reported.

Also Read: Hantavirus Infection Kills 3: Know Early Symptoms And Precautions

The ship departed Argentina on 1 April for an Atlantic cruise, with planned stops in Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and other destinations. However, the itinerary is likely to have been altered due to the situation on board.

Spain To Receive MV Hondius 

Spain’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that it would receive the MV Hondius in the Canary Islands following a request from the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

For now, the vessel remains stranded off the coast of Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic off West Africa. The World Health Organization said passengers are currently isolating in their cabins.

Swiss Man Tests Positive

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health said a man has been infected after travelling on a cruise ship where several hantavirus cases were reported. His infection has been identified as the Andes strain.

Also Read: What Is Hantavirus? All You Need To Know About The Disease And How It Spreads

The man had returned to Switzerland with his wife from a trip to South America at the end of April. After developing symptoms, he consulted his doctor and was referred to University Hospital Zurich, where he was immediately placed in isolation.

His wife has not shown any symptoms but is self-isolating as a precaution, authorities said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What strain of hantavirus was found on the ship off the coast of Cape Verde?

South African health authorities confirmed that passengers on the ship were infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus.

Where is the Andes strain of hantavirus typically found?

The Andes virus is primarily found in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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South Africa Hantavirus Virus On Ship Cape Verde Two Person Tested Positive Andes Hantavirus
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