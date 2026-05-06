South African health authorities confirmed that passengers on the ship were infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus.
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Hantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive
Two passengers on a cruise ship stranded off Cape Verde tested positive for the rare Andes hantavirus; one died and another is in ICU. Passengers are isolating as authorities monitor the situation.
- Two passengers on ship off Cape Verde test positive for hantavirus.
- Andes strain of hantavirus, rare human-to-human transmission, confirmed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What strain of hantavirus was found on the ship off the coast of Cape Verde?
Where is the Andes strain of hantavirus typically found?
The Andes virus is primarily found in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile.
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