Hantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive

South African health authorities have confirmed that two passengers aboard a ship, which is stuck of the coast of Cape Verde with nearly 150 people on board, were infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus. According to the World Health Organization, the Andes virus is primarily found in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile. While rare, the virus can spread between people, usually through close contact such as sharing a bed or food, experts note.

The South African Department of Health said the findings were based on tests conducted after the passengers were evacuated from the ship and flown to the country.

One passenger, a British man, is currently in intensive care at a South African hospital, while the other was tested posthumously after her death, AP news reported.

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The ship departed Argentina on 1 April for an Atlantic cruise, with planned stops in Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and other destinations. However, the itinerary is likely to have been altered due to the situation on board.

Spain To Receive MV Hondius

Spain’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that it would receive the MV Hondius in the Canary Islands following a request from the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

For now, the vessel remains stranded off the coast of Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic off West Africa. The World Health Organization said passengers are currently isolating in their cabins.

Swiss Man Tests Positive

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health said a man has been infected after travelling on a cruise ship where several hantavirus cases were reported. His infection has been identified as the Andes strain.

Also Read: What Is Hantavirus? All You Need To Know About The Disease And How It Spreads

The man had returned to Switzerland with his wife from a trip to South America at the end of April. After developing symptoms, he consulted his doctor and was referred to University Hospital Zurich, where he was immediately placed in isolation.

His wife has not shown any symptoms but is self-isolating as a precaution, authorities said.