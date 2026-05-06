WHO Confirms Five Hantavirus Cases Linked To Cruise Ship Off African Coast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andes strain of hantavirus can spread between people.

The number of confirmed hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship stranded off the coast of Cape Verde has risen to five, according to reports by the Associated Press citing the World Health Organization (WHO). The latest figure includes two passengers who were evacuated on Wednesday and later tested positive in South Africa. The vessel, carrying nearly 150 people on board, has triggered growing international concern after health authorities confirmed infections involving the Andes strain of hantavirus-a rare but potentially dangerous virus primarily found in parts of South America. Authorities are now monitoring passengers and crew closely amid fears of further spread.

Cases Rise To Five

South African health authorities earlier confirmed that two evacuated passengers aboard the ship were infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus. The passengers were airlifted to South Africa for medical treatment and testing after the vessel became stranded near Cape Verde.

According to the WHO, the Andes virus is mainly found in countries such as Argentina and Chile. Unlike many other hantavirus strains, the Andes variant is considered unusual because it can spread from person to person, although such transmission remains relatively rare.

Experts say infections generally occur through very close contact, including sharing food, beds or prolonged exposure to bodily fluids.

Also Read: Hantavirus Outbreak Alert On Cruise Ship In South Africa; Two Passengers Test Positive

Concerns Over Transmission

The South African Department of Health stated that the infections were confirmed through laboratory testing conducted after the passengers arrived in the country. Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of all infected individuals but are continuing medical monitoring and contact tracing measures.

The cruise ship remains under close observation as health officials assess the risk of further transmission among passengers and crew members. Nearly 150 people are believed to be on board the vessel.

Medical experts have stressed that hantavirus infections remain uncommon globally, but the Andes strain has drawn attention because of its limited ability to spread between humans. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle pain and severe respiratory complications in serious cases.

Health agencies are continuing investigations to determine how the infections occurred and whether additional containment measures may be required in the coming days.

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