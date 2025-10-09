Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bhutan

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bhutan

Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Bhutan early Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
 
The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
 
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 09/10/2025 04:29:37 IST, Lat: 26.91 N, Long: 89.23 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan."

Earlier on September 8 two earthquakes occurring within hours shook Bhutan.
 
In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 08/09/2025 12:49:37 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 89.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan."

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:15:51 IST, also at a depth of 10 km.
 
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 11:15:51 IST, Lat: 26.89 N, Long: 91.71 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
 
Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kind of it. Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.
 
As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering the location and as proven by the past earthquakes, earthquakes are one of the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) poses another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, the seasonal strong winds have become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to the rural homes in Bhutan.
 
The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest/structural fires, also sweep across the country, causing significant losses to properties and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhutan Bhutan Earthquake
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Cities
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Sresan Pharma Owner, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget