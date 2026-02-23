Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A case has been registered against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, and the police have begun their investigation. While the probe is underway, the religious leader has responded publicly and raised several questions regarding the allegations made against him.

Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, he said that he is ready to cooperate with the authorities. He stated that even if the police decide to arrest him, he will not resist. He added that the public is watching the situation and said that the truth will eventually come out. According to him, if the allegations are false, they will be proven wrong over time.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Case: CCTV Footage And Gurukul Statement

During his interaction with the media, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that CCTV cameras are installed across Prayagraj.

He stated that the cameras were set up to monitor activities and that footage is reviewed from a central control room. He claimed that in the present case, everything has been recorded.

He also addressed claims related to certain boys mentioned in the complaint. He said that the boys never entered his gurukul and were not students there.

According to him, documents submitted in the case show that they are students of a school in Hardoi. He questioned how any action could be linked to his institution if the boys were not associated with it.

CD Controversy In Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaran Saraswati Case

The Shankaracharya also raised questions about a CD that is reportedly part of the case. He said that references to a CD are creating confusion and asked why it has not been made public if it exists. He stated that these questions will need to be answered in the coming days.

He further alleged that certain individuals, whom he described as wearing religious robes, are attempting to harm Sanatan Dharma.

He claimed that such people present themselves as Hindus but act against Hindu interests. The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further details are expected as the inquiry continues.