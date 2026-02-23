Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWill Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence

Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaran Saraswati faces a police case, says he is ready to cooperate and questions CCTV and CD claims.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A case has been registered against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, and the police have begun their investigation. While the probe is underway, the religious leader has responded publicly and raised several questions regarding the allegations made against him.

Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, he said that he is ready to cooperate with the authorities. He stated that even if the police decide to arrest him, he will not resist. He added that the public is watching the situation and said that the truth will eventually come out. According to him, if the allegations are false, they will be proven wrong over time.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Case: CCTV Footage And Gurukul Statement

During his interaction with the media, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that CCTV cameras are installed across Prayagraj. 

He stated that the cameras were set up to monitor activities and that footage is reviewed from a central control room. He claimed that in the present case, everything has been recorded.

He also addressed claims related to certain boys mentioned in the complaint. He said that the boys never entered his gurukul and were not students there. 

According to him, documents submitted in the case show that they are students of a school in Hardoi. He questioned how any action could be linked to his institution if the boys were not associated with it.

CD Controversy In Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaran Saraswati Case

The Shankaracharya also raised questions about a CD that is reportedly part of the case. He said that references to a CD are creating confusion and asked why it has not been made public if it exists. He stated that these questions will need to be answered in the coming days.

He further alleged that certain individuals, whom he described as wearing religious robes, are attempting to harm Sanatan Dharma. 

He claimed that such people present themselves as Hindus but act against Hindu interests. The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further details are expected as the inquiry continues.

Related Video

Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the case against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati?

A case has been registered against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, and the police have begun their investigation. He has stated his readiness to cooperate with the authorities.

What is Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's stance on the allegations and the investigation?

He is cooperating with the authorities and stated he will not resist arrest if it comes to that. He believes the truth will be revealed and that false allegations will be disproven.

What did Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati say about the boys mentioned in the complaint?

He claimed the boys never entered his gurukul and were not students there. Documents reportedly show they are students of a school in Hardoi.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
News INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence
Will Shankaracharya Resist Or Surrender? Swami Avimukteshwaranand Breaks Silence
India
Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'
Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'
News
Mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur
Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Sheets Ahead Of 'Juta Maar Holi' Procession In Shahjahanpur
World
Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions
Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions
Advertisement

Videos

Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today
Kishtwar News: Joint Forces Kill 3 Militants in Kishtwar Forests, JeM Commander Saifullah Possibly Included
Breaking News: Bihar Car Linked to AI Summit Protest Seized Near Himachal Sadan in Delhi
POCSO Case: Police Reach Varanasi in Saraswati Case; Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget