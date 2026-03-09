Manipur Woman, Friend Assaulted For Objecting To Lewd Remarks During Walk In Delhi Park

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaManipur Woman, Friend Assaulted For Objecting To Lewd Remarks During Walk In Delhi Park

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)

A girl from Manipur was allegedly assaulted near the Saket District Court Complex in South Delhi on Sunday evening after objecting to inappropriate remarks made by a group of men, police said.

According to reports, the girl was walking with her friends in a park near the court complex when the men allegedly passed offensive comments.

When one of the girls objected to the remarks, the situation escalated and the Manipur native was allegedly attacked by the group.

Following the incident, the injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that she sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover soon. Police officials said they have contacted the victim and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

The incident comes weeks after a case involving alleged racial abuse against women from the Northeast was reported in Delhi.

On February 25, a couple accused of racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar were sent to 14-day judicial custody, Delhi Police said.

The accused woman and her husband were arrested in connection with the case.

Malviya Nagar Case Under Investigation

The incident took place on February 20 when three women, who were living as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged that they faced mental harassment and humiliation. No physical injuries were reported in that case.

Police said the dispute initially began as a minor grievance before escalating into a confrontation.

Officials added that the investigation is being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and is being closely monitored by senior officers.

During the course of the investigation, police invoked relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on evidence collected so far.

An FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station included charges under BNS Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds such as race or place of birth), and Section 3(5) relating to acts committed by several persons with common intention.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Manipur Manipur News Delhi POlice Saket Court Complex
