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HomeCitiesNagpur Businessman's 14-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Body Found In Sack After 36 Hours

Nagpur Businessman's 14-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Body Found In Sack After 36 Hours

A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in Nagpur after disappearing during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. His body, discovered in a sack with signs of strangulation, sparked protests over alleged police inaction.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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A 14-year-old school student was found murdered in Nagpur, sending shockwaves across the city after his body was recovered nearly 36 hours after he went missing during a festival procession.

The victim, identified as Atharva Dilip Nanore, had gone to attend a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Gittikhadan area on April 2. When he did not return home till late at night, his family filed a missing person’s complaint. Police subsequently registered a case of abduction and launched a search operation.

Body Found In Sack Near Bridge

The case took a grim turn on April 4 when police received information about a suspicious sack lying near a bridge in the Bharatwada area of Kalmeshwar. Upon opening it, officers recovered the boy’s body.

Police said the victim’s hands and feet were tied, and multiple injury marks were visible on the body. Preliminary suspicion indicates that he may have been strangled to death, though officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Delay

The incident triggered anger and protests in the Gittikhadan area, where locals accused the police of failing to act promptly after the boy went missing. Residents blocked roads and raised slogans, alleging negligence and demanding swift action.

A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

Probe Underway, Multiple Angles Being Examined

Authorities said the investigation is underway and is being pursued from multiple angles. In the initial stages, police are also examining the possibility of family or business rivalry as a motive behind the crime.

Officials added that several teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved. As part of the probe, footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras in and around the area has been reviewed.

Fear, Safety Concerns Rise

The brutal killing has raised serious concerns over the safety of children in the city, with fear and anger evident among residents.

Police said efforts are ongoing to track down the accused at the earliest and ensure strict action in the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the status of the investigation?

The police are investigating from multiple angles, including family or business rivalry. They are reviewing CCTV footage and have formed teams to identify and apprehend the accused.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Nagpur Maharashtra Nagpur News
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