West Asia Tensions: 54 From Nanded Stranded In Gulf, All Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nanded, Mar 4 (PTI) Amid the military conflict in West Asia, at least 54 citizens from Nanded in Maharashtra are currently stranded in different countries in the Gulf region, and all of them are safe, a district official said on Wednesday.

These citizens are stuck in Dubai, Sharjah, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, the official added.

Nanded district Guardian Minister Atul Save is overseeing the developments and maintaining contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the State Emergency Operations Centre at Mantralaya in Mumbai, according to the district administration.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Nanded is maintaining contact with the stranded citizens and their families. The administration has been directed to remain alert and ready to act as per the guidelines of the state and central governments to ensure the safety and priority return of those affected.

In view of the tense regional situation, Nanded citizens currently staying in Ramallah, Doha, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, Tehran, Baghdad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, Jordan and Abu Dhabi have been urged to remain vigilant, the district administration said.

They have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and Indian embassies.

The administration also appealed to the stranded citizens to stay in safe locations and avoid unnecessary travel, follow official advisories issued by Indian embassies/consulates, and regularly update family members about their locations and status.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)