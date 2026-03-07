Trump Declares Iran ‘Loser Of The Middle East’ As War Enters Day 8

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the conflict in the Middle East entered day 8, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 7) claimed that Iran had surrendered and apologised to neighbouring countries in the region.

In a social media post, Trump said Tehran had promised not to attack Gulf nations after what he described as “relentless” military pressure from the United States and Israel.

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”

Trump Thanks Gulf Allies For Support

Trump said his allies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had thanked him following the developments.

“They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” the US President added.