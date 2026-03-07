Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Declares Iran 'Loser Of The Middle East' As War Enters Day 8

Trump Declares Iran ‘Loser Of The Middle East’ As War Enters Day 8

In a social media post, Trump said Tehran had promised not to attack Gulf nations after what he described as “relentless” military pressure from the United States and Israel.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
As the conflict in the Middle East entered day 8, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 7) claimed that Iran had surrendered and apologised to neighbouring countries in the region.

In a social media post, Trump said Tehran had promised not to attack Gulf nations after what he described as “relentless” military pressure from the United States and Israel.

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”

Trump Thanks Gulf Allies For Support

Trump said his allies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had thanked him following the developments.

“They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!” Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” the US President added.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Israel Donald Trump Iran
