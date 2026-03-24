Delhi Court Sentences Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case

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A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment after convicting her in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court also awarded 30-year prison terms to her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen in the same case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which investigated the matter, had sought the maximum punishment, arguing that the offences were aimed at the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India and amounted to waging war against the State.

Court Verdict

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment. Andrabi had earlier been found guilty along with Fehmeeda and Nasreen on January 14 under multiple provisions of the UAPA, including Sections 20, 38 and 39, which relate to membership of and support for a terrorist organisation.

The court also convicted the three under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153A for promoting enmity between groups, Section 153B for acts prejudicial to national integration, Section 120B for criminal conspiracy, Section 505 for statements leading to public mischief, and Section 121A for conspiracy to commit offences against the State.

NIA Sought Maximum Punishment

During sentencing, the National Investigation Agency urged the court to impose life imprisonment on Andrabi, stating that her activities were aimed at destabilising the country and encouraging separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency told the court that a strong punishment was necessary to send a clear message that attempts to wage war against India or conspire against the State would attract the harshest penalty under the law.

The case relates to allegations that Andrabi and her associates were involved in unlawful activities, including supporting a banned organisation and promoting separatist ideology through speeches, publications and public statements.