Venezuela Crisis: Why Asim Munir Is Trending In India After Trump’s Maduro Claim?

HomeNewsWorldVenezuela Crisis: Why Asim Munir Is Trending In India After Trump’s Maduro Claim?

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 04:33 PM (IST)

After US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and removed from the country, online speculation linking developments in Venezuela with renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s military leadership gained traction. Around the same time, the Pakistan Air Force announced a flight test of the so-called indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System.

The announcement surfaced as Asim Munir trended in India over allegations of authoritarian control and international double standards. For Indian observers, the test appears less about capability and more about optics, coming at a time when Pakistan faces political unrest, economic stress and sustained public dissent.

Optics Over Substance

Military tests and announcements from Pakistan have frequently coincided with moments of internal pressure. The timing of the Taimoor test suggests an attempt to shift attention from domestic instability and criticism of the army’s political dominance, rather than signalling any meaningful change in the regional security environment.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Asim Munir Venezuela Crisis Venezuela President Venezuela Us Conflict
