DMK Seals Seat-Sharing Pact With VCK, Allots 8 Seats For Tamil Nadu Polls

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Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Tuesday signed the seat-sharing pact with its ally VCK, allotting it eight seats, including two general constituencies, to contest in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The agreement was signed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is the DMK president and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters here, in the presence of leaders of both parties.

The VCK, which earlier sought ten seats, finally settled for eight during the second round of negotiations held on Tuesday. As per the agreement, the VCK will contest from six reserved constituencies and two general seats, as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Later, speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said his party obtained the two general constituencies that it had sought.

“There are 18 parties in the SPA, which recently took in new entrants and hence the seat-sharing negotiations among the allies are likely to prolong. The seat-sharing talks with all the parties will be finalised in two or three days,” he said.

To a question on VCK settling for a single-digit number despite asking for more, the VCK leader replied, "When the DMK has come forward and sacrificed its seats, it is our duty to give up the seats for the sake of the alliance." PTI JSP JSP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)