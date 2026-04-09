UP Government's Double Push: Startup Boom And Record Rs 22,337 Cr GeM Procurement

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Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a shift towards youth self-reliance through the ‘CM Yuva’ scheme, with innovation-driven start-ups expanding rapidly across the state. The initiative has generated employment for thousands while enabling young people to emerge as job creators.

More than 10,000 innovative enterprises have been established so far under the scheme, reflecting growing entrepreneurial confidence. Youth participation is increasingly visible in modern and emerging sectors, moving beyond traditional business models.

According to Sarveshwar Shukla, Nodal Officer of ‘CM Yuva’ and Joint Commissioner Industries, such schemes are playing a key role in advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Out of the total enterprises established so far under the scheme, 10 per cent are based on innovative models. As per the vision of the Chief Minister, a target has been set to increase this to 25 per cent in the current financial year 2026-27,” he said.

Diverse Sectors Attract Young Entrepreneurs

Sector-wise data shows food and restaurant ventures leading with 763 enterprises. Other active areas include computer training (370), pathology sampling (260), fast food (253), franchise models (253) and online teaching (189).

Emerging segments such as gyms (170), mobile IT and digital platforms (120), travel and tourism (117), and cloud kitchens (117) are also expanding steadily.

District-wise, Lucknow leads with 287 enterprises, followed by Azamgarh (286) and Hardoi (262). Other districts include Jaunpur (around 250), Ambedkar Nagar (241), Kanpur (236), Varanasi (229), Raebareli (225), Bareilly (208) and Firozabad (197).

Banks Strengthen Start-Up Ecosystem

Financial institutions have played a significant role in supporting these ventures. Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank leads with loans to 2,133 innovative enterprises.

Other contributors include State Bank of India (1,549), Bank of Baroda (1,170), Punjab National Bank (1,018), Bank of India (774), Central Bank of India (589), Canara Bank (585), Indian Bank (573), Union Bank of India (399) and UCO Bank (182).

UP Tops GeM Procurement In FY 2025-26

Alongside the startup push, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top state in procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

In FY 2025-26, the state recorded purchases worth Rs 22,337 crore via GeM, the highest in the country. The Urban Development Department led among state departments with procurement worth Rs 3,606 crore.

Other states in the top 10 include Gujarat (Rs 14,009 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 6,113 crore), Delhi (Rs 4,278 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 3,935 crore), Bihar (Rs 3,611 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 2,900 crore), Jammu & Kashmir (Rs 2,653 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 2,647 crore) and Assam (Rs 2,494 crore).

Transparency Drives Procurement Growth

The state’s procurement model has been recognised for transparency, with the Government of India describing Uttar Pradesh as a role model.

“In accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all departments are being encouraged to make purchases through the GeM portal. Positive results of this initiative are also visible. In FY 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh made the highest procurement through the GeM portal, setting an example for other states,” said Krishna Murari, IRSS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GeM.

Rising Participation Across Categories

Procurement trends show steady growth across categories. Purchases from women entrepreneurs rose from Rs 467 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 4,755 crore in 2025-26, while procurement from SC/ST entrepreneurs increased from Rs 54 crore to Rs 752 crore during the same period.

Procurement from startups reached Rs 3,203 crore in 2025-26, while MSME procurement climbed to Rs 27,235 crore. Business by UP-based sellers on the GeM portal also rose sharply to Rs 42,654 crore.

Twin Momentum In Innovation And Governance

The expansion of youth-led enterprises alongside record government procurement highlights parallel momentum in innovation and administrative systems, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a key player in both areas.