UP CM Adityanath, Senior BJP Leaders Extend Wishes On First Day Of Navratri

Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies and senior BJP leaders on Monday extended greetings and wished peace, prosperity and happiness on the occasion of the first day of Navratri.

On his official 'X' account, Adityanath shared a Sanskrit shloka and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri that the seeds of restraint, courage and determination germinate in everyone's life. May Maa's grace illuminate the entire world with rays of happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Maa Shailputri!"

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his post on X, said, "Greetings to all countrymen and residents of the state on the festival of faith, strength and devotion - Sharadiya Navratri. May Jagatjanani Maa Durga bless everyone's life with peace, prosperity and happiness."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "On the pious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, I bow at the feet of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati." Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also extended greetings.

In his post, he said, "On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the auspicious occasion of worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of infinite power Maa Bhagwati, I extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all residents of the state. I pray to Maa Shailputri for everyone's welfare. Jai Mata Di!" Shardiya Navratri is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil and the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. It also signifies the start of the festive season and invokes blessings for health, prosperity and spiritual growth.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)