Gold Prices Rise In Lucknow As Navratri Begins

Gold markets in India started the week with a rally, and Lucknow reflected this upward trend as prices edged higher on Monday. India, second only to China in gold consumption, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold making only a minor contribution to supply. Since bullion is traded in US dollars, the rupee’s movement against the greenback directly affects local rates.

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 10,335 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) stood at Rs 11,273 per gram. These prices were slightly higher compared to several other cities, showing the regional variations created by taxes and local market demand.

Global and Domestic Influences on Gold Prices

Indian gold prices are shaped by a combination of international benchmarks and domestic factors. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other state levies add multiple layers of cost before the metal reaches retail buyers.

Globally, bullion’s trajectory continues to be tied to shifts in bond yields, interest rate decisions by central banks, and its time-tested role as a hedge against geopolitical instability and economic downturns. Monday’s rise underscored its resilience as investors turned towards gold for safety amid uncertainty.

According to market watchers, expectations of potential policy easing in the United States and stable oil prices have been lending additional support to gold’s upward momentum.

Lucknow in Comparison with Other Indian Cities

While Lucknow’s gold price stood at Rs 10,335 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,273 for 24-karat, other cities showed slight variations. Delhi had the same rates, while Chennai stood at the higher end with Rs 10,360 and Rs 11,302. Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad all recorded Rs 10,320 and Rs 11,258 for 22-karat and 24-karat respectively.

Ahmedabad and Indore maintained mid-level pricing at Rs 10,325 and Rs 11,263. These regional differences largely reflect the interplay of local demand and tax structures.

Gold as a Pillar of Stability

For households and investors in Lucknow, gold continues to serve dual purposes: cultural significance and financial security. As inflationary pressures and trade concerns weigh on global markets, the metal remains an attractive hedge.

Monday’s gains highlight the enduring appeal of gold as an asset class. With economic uncertainty showing little sign of abating, demand in Lucknow and across India is expected to stay firm, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of long-term wealth preservation.