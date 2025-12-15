'Messi, Messi' Echoes As World Cup Winner Enters Arun Jaitley Stadium

The moment fans had been waiting for finally arrived when Argentine football legend and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi stepped into the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The atmosphere inside the venue instantly transformed, with thousands of fans rising to their feet as deafening chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed across the stands.

The stadium turned into a sea of excitement as supporters waved flags, recorded the historic moment on their phones, and celebrated the presence of one of football’s greatest icons.

Messi acknowledged the roaring crowd with a smile and a wave, soaking in the electric reception. His arrival marked one of the most memorable sporting moments for fans in the national capital, making the event truly unforgettable.

Messi, Suárez and De Paul Create Magical Moments

Messi took part in a special and heartwarming session with young, talented footballers at the stadium.

Alongside his Argentina teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi dribbled the ball and interacted closely with children on the field. The trio’s presence turned the session into a dream experience for young players, who are learning from some of the biggest names in world football.

ليو من تمرين الروندو رفقة الأطفال ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SH3EkDxWNm — Messi World (@M10GOAT) December 15, 2025

Truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment that these kids will cherish forever.