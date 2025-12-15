Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack

'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack

The father and son had reportedly told their family that they were heading for a fishing trip to Australia’s South Coast.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Naveed Akram, the 24-year-old alleged gunman accused of opening fire at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach along with his father Sajid Akhtar, killing 15 people, has been described as a “good boy” by his mother, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The father and son had reportedly told their family that they were heading for a fishing trip to Australia’s South Coast.

According to a Reuters report, Naveed was arrested at the scene, while his father, a fruit shop owner, was killed in a police faceoff, taking the overall death toll to 16.

Last Call Hours Before Shooting

Naveed’s mother, Verena, told the Sydney Morning Herald that her son had contacted the family just hours before the mass shooting on Sunday.

“He rings me up [on Sunday] and said, ‘Mum, I just went for a swim. I went scuba diving. We're going ... to eat now, and we're going to stay home now because it's very hot’,” she said, adding that he told her he was in Jervis Bay with his father.

She said she could not believe her son was capable of violence or extremist activity.

“He doesn't have a firearm. He doesn't even go out. He doesn't mix around with friends. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't go to bad places ... he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that's it. Anyone would wish to have a son like my son ... he's a good boy,” she told the newspaper.

Identity of Suspect

The 24-year-old assailant is a Pakistani national, according to unnamed US intelligence officials cited by CBS. CBS News said it had reviewed his New South Wales driver’s licence.

Albanese Condemns Attack as ‘Act of Antisemitism’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday described the shooting at Bondi Beach as “an act of pure evil” and said the country was mourning its dead by flying national flags at half-mast.

Albanese laid flowers at the entrance of the Bondi Pavilion, where the father-son duo allegedly opened fire.

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach, that is associated with joy, associated with families gathering, associated with celebrations,” news agency AFP quoted Albanese as saying at a press conference.

He added that flags across Australia would remain at half-mast on Monday as a mark of mourning.

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
. Australia Bondi Beach Shooter Bondi Beach Shooter Naveed
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
Delhi NCR
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
World
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget