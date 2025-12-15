Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWatch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ

Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and senior party leaders welcomed newly appointed BJP working president Nitin Nabin on his arrival at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. Shortly after, Nabin paid tributes to party ideologues Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the headquarters.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
Delhi NCR
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
World
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget