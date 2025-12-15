Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and senior party leaders welcomed newly appointed BJP working president Nitin Nabin on his arrival at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. Shortly after, Nabin paid tributes to party ideologues Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the headquarters.

