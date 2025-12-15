Explorer
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and senior party leaders welcomed newly appointed BJP working president Nitin Nabin on his arrival at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. Shortly after, Nabin paid tributes to party ideologues Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the headquarters.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and other party leaders receive newly appointed working president of the party, Nitin Nabin, as he arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/v994w1dpA7— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2025
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
