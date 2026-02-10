‘Until Decision On No-Confidence Motion’: Om Birla To Stay Away From Speaker’s Chair

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Following the debate, the House will move to voting. For the no-confidence motion to pass, a simple majority of the total membership of the Lok Sabha, around 272 votes, is required.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken an unprecedented step by announcing that he will stay away from the Lok Sabha and not occupy the Speaker’s chair until the no-confidence motion moved against him by the Opposition is debated and decided. According to IANS, the decision has been taken on moral grounds to preserve the impartiality of the House and ensure swift disposal of the motion. Parliamentary rules do not require such a move, but Birla has chosen to stand by his decision despite persuasion from both the government and the Opposition.

Speaker To Stay Away From The House

The second phase of the Budget Session is scheduled to begin on March 9, and sources say the discussion on the no-confidence motion may start the same day. Om Birla has decided that until the motion is taken up and concluded, he will neither enter the Lok Sabha chamber nor preside from the Speaker’s chair. Officials in the Lok Sabha Secretariat described this as a “moral step”, aimed at ensuring that no side can allege the Speaker influenced the proceedings in his own case.

How The Process Will Unfold

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is currently scrutinising the notice submitted by the Opposition. Speaker Birla has directed Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh to proceed strictly in line with parliamentary rules. If the motion is taken up on 9 March 9, at least 50 Members of Parliament will need to stand in support for the discussion to formally begin. Since the Speaker will remain absent, the House will be presided over by the Deputy Speaker or another authorised member.

Following the debate, the House will move to voting. For the no-confidence motion to pass, a simple majority of the total membership of the Lok Sabha, around 272 votes, is required. Given that the NDA holds a clear majority, the motion is widely expected to be defeated. However, if it were to pass, the Speaker would be required to step down from office.

Political Reactions & Significance

The decision has sparked intense discussion in political circles. Opposition parties have termed it a moral victory, viewing it as a response to their allegations of bias. Notably, this is the first time a Lok Sabha Speaker has chosen to voluntarily distance himself from the House during the pendency of a no-confidence motion against him. The move is expected to have a significant bearing on parliamentary proceedings in the days ahead.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
