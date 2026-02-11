Union Education Ministry brought together founders of ten domestic AI-driven education start-ups for a high-level roundtable in New Delhi, in a bid to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence in learning. Hosted at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the meeting explored how AI tools can broaden access, tailor learning and support skills development, particularly for underserved learners. Organisers described the discussions as laying groundwork for wider policy and ecosystem debates at an upcoming AI summit and a two-day national conclave next week.

At @iitdelhi along with Shri @jayantrld ji and @DrSukantaBJP ji, engaged in in-depth discussions with home-grown start-up founders who are building indigenous AI stacks ‘for the world, from India’, particularly for transforming and redefining the educational landscape.… pic.twitter.com/ybt8JAcgdO February 11, 2026

Start-Ups & Policymakers Converge

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the session with senior officials and ministers, including representatives responsible for education and regional development. The event showcased ten Indian companies building AI first solutions for areas such as basic schooling, exam preparation, upskilling, languages and vocational training.

Participating founders included ventures like Arivihan, Fermi AI and Khare.AI, among others, reflecting a mix of sectors within education technology. Several of these entrepreneurs, hailing from smaller cities and middle-class backgrounds, spoke about designing tools with Indian learners in mind.

Officials framed the meeting as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit, where insights on responsible AI use and scaling impact across sectors, not just education, will be discussed. A two-day Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave is due to take place on February 12-13 at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the capital.

Charting AI’s Role In Indian Education

Speakers underscored AI’s potential to bridge gaps in quality and reach, arguing that technology can make learning more inclusive and effective regardless of geography or income. Ministers and industry figures alike emphasised the need for solutions tailored to India’s languages and contexts, while also aiming for global relevance.

Education minister chairs AI start-up roundtable in New Delhi with founders at IIT Delhi meet today.

Investors at the meeting pointed to education technology as a core capability for the country’s long-term development, rather than a short-term commercial opportunity. The overarching message from both government and private sector attendees was clear: India is positioning AI as central to education reform and skills training ahead of national goals set for 2047.